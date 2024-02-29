Was DHS created due to the anthrax letters in 2001?

Is Robert Malone hiding the greatest bioweapon assault release against the United States population? Does he have information? Was there a planned release of a military grade bioweapon program e.g. anthrax, in or around 2001, but 9/11 stalled it? Were bad people planning to release anthrax on the US population? Population wide?

I am so junior in this madness but trying to make sense. Some say some ‘bad’ people were going to use anthrax to scare the population and then use the mRNA gene shot technology to vaccinate the population (the antidote so to speak). para What happened was there was a limited roll out and there was a massive failure, harmed many personnel. Aim was to vaccinate the US military but it failed. But September 9/11 event (World Trade Towers) put the brakes on the planned bioterrorism event e.g. possible release of some agent e.g. massive anthrax on the US populaltion and thus put the brakes then on roll-out of the mRNA gene therapy we are seeing/saw rolled out now for the fake PCR-manufactured asymptomatic lie of a NON pandemic? What about what I just wrote is true? I do not know.

Is this so? Can this be true? I am asking questions.

Does Malone know what happened? Can he identify who the anthrax mailer was? We need Hatfill here to get the information from Malone. Can Hatfill help us get Malone to help us? Can Hatfill tell us what Malone is not/has not told us? What does Hatfill know about Malone’s role, any role. Malone will not tell us so can he help? That will be good.

What can Malone tell us, we genuinely wish to know? As an investigative reporter here, I am asking if anyone can shed light? Please write in comments for a deeper discussion. SAGE HANA has been on this and now I understand.

‘This post lists the many unique connections Robert Malone has to the 2001 anthrax letters, and the impacted United States anthrax vaccination program. As the self-described hero of medical freedom, and chaperone of winning the battle against 5G warfare, Robert Malone is in a unique position to save the United Stated of America. We are just highlighting that there is perhaps no other person alive who would more likely know who the responsible person is for sending those letters stuffed with anthrax in September/October of 2001.

For starters, the responsible person was never identified. Dr. Bruce Ivins was not responsible - he was assassinated (framed as a suicide) to suggest he felt guilt about being a lone wolf terrorist. (See #BruceIvinsIsInnocent playlist on Housatonic.Live , Bitchute, or Odysee ).

Given the fact that the entire Department of Homeland Security (a second US military) was created to protect the United States from future bioterrorism attacks, it is reasonable to suggest that solving the single crime that led to the creation of the DHS is the only task the entire DHS must complete before it attains any additional powers.

For starters, Robert Malone is long-time friends with Steven Hatfill. Steven Hatfill was for several years the primary suspect in sending the anthrax letters. He was cleared of the accusations, and did file lawsuits afterwards. Nonetheless, Its likely Hatfill has information we do not. Presumably, Hatfill has made thousands of friendships during his lifetime, so a friendship with Malone is not that meaningful in and of itself, but lately Robert Malone is co-streaming and chatting with Steven Hatfill more frequently than most people talk to their own parents. (See June 8 2023 interview on Rumble, Bitchute, or a copy on Youtube ) . Special thanks to Tommy Carrigan for hosting these riveting discussions on his show, TPC (Tommy’s Podcast). At a minimum, Malone must have attained insights from his friendship with Steven Hatfill that put him on the path to narrowing down who most likely sent those anthrax letters. Robert Malone was tangentially involved in the program to develop a new-generation anthrax vaccine, and this is not often discussed. Yes, the US military did have a failed program to vaccinate the US military in the late 1990s, and this did demonstrate that the existing vaccine was not that effective and caused injuries. Thus, by the time the bioterrorism event happened (an event that was widely predicted in early/mid 2001 - even by Senator Joe Biden on September 10 2001 ), the United States population was already prepared to expect (even demand) new vaccine technology. The winner of the almost one-billion-dollar contract in 2002 was VaxGen (which was also working on an AIDS vaccine), but the other offering was from a DNA gene therapy company called Vical . Robert Malone had departed Vical several years earlier, but as stated in his own words many times, it was his ideas (as shown on patents) that provided a base of intellectual property for Vical to work with. Vical stock peaked (all-time) in September 2001, which is evidence that many industry insiders expected Vical to win the contract for the new anthrax vaccine. But they did not. The potential for Vical to usher in the era of gene therapy technology (and vaccines) in October 2001 as part of helping the united states to address bioterrorism, would be a motive for anyone with connections to Vical. Did Malone know any industry people who may have been motivated? This would be a more realistic motive than Bruce Ivins sending the anthrax letters to get the attention of a girl he met in college 20 years earlier. Malone maintained interest/ enthusiasm for anthrax vaccines. See 2011 call transcript in the link below. I realize that Robert Malone was not directly working on an anthrax vaccine in 2001, but he remained curiously interested for the next decade, even being a subject matter expert that the government was willing to take advice on with respect to testing anthrax vaccines on children. How many anthrax-vaccine experts did Robert Malone know outside of Vical? With such industry knowledge, would he have met anyone else who might have felt compelled to forever torch the United States Constitution with the loss of freedoms associated with the war on bioterrorism?

Malone has been a frequent collaborator (even co-author) of USAMRIID scientific director Sina Bavari, an Iranian who held this post for over 10 years (2009 to 2019), but had a career at USAMRIID that started in the 1990s. Sina Bavari was a senior leader in the research of anthrax in the early 2000s, and was likely advanced to a role where he was the boss of Bruce Ivins (before Bruce Ivins “committed suicide”). Dr. Sina Bavari has 300+ papers, and before his curious exit from USAMRIID in August of 2019 (during a lab shutdown albiet due to safety violations), he co-authored a paper called broad-spectrum antiviral drug discovery for novel coronaviruses in early 2019. Sina Bavari’s expertise as a scientist is on full display here, predicting a novel SARS coronavirus to emerge from China in a wet market after it leaps off a bat and thus causing a world-wide pandemic, only months before CNN told us this happened! Sina Bavari also precisely predicted GS5734 (Remdesivir) would work better than anything else in the world, which is the same thing that Robert Malone’s and David Hone’s DTRA DOMANE said in January 2020. Unfortunately hundreds of thousands were killed by hospital protocols that frequently used Remdesivir, but lets not allow this to overshadow just how intelligent Sina Bavari is. Anyone with such Nostradamus-vision and scientific mastery surely should have some ideas of where the mailed anthrax came from… especially since many trace it back to Sina Bavari’s very own lab. What conversations have Robert Malone had with Sina Bavari about who the real anthrax mailer is? Malone knew Ivins accuser - Nancy Haigwood - since… 1989. Or earlier. Yes, the one person who went to the FBI (as we are told) and suggested Bruce Ivins as a likely suspect for mailing the anthrax letters, because Ivins was intrigued with her sorority back in college. is a scientific colleague of Robert Malone going back to 1989. The book “Big Shot: AIDS Vaccine” clearly documents how Nancy Haigwood was extensively working with Jon A. Wolff and Gary Rhoads (both deceased early) on the same papers that Robert Malone was involved with. Also - Nancy Haigwood has authored/co-authored 200 papers, and her 3rd-most-frequent co-author is Dr. Murray Gardner … Robert Malone’s doctoral advisor at the University of California-Davis. Given such a rich history of connections to the one person on Earth who the FBI relied on to think Bruce Ivins could have mailed the anthrax letters, Robert Malone must have had some conversations with Nancy Haigwood about other suspects. Because as we know, it sure wasn’t Bruce Ivins. But who could it have been? (One more fun fact … the book “Big Shot: AIDS Vaccine” took 4 years to write, but was published the week after September 11 2001. Almost as if it was documenting the journey to a new-age of anthrax vaccines for the widely-predicted bioterrorism event of 2001). Malone knew of Bruce Ivins research on using weakened bacteria to deliver DNA as a method of gene therapy. and how it was being stolen by AERAS - A non-profit tuberculosis vaccine foundation that Robert Malone joined as a worldwide business development manager in 2004-2006. The fore-mentioned DNA gene therapy company Vical also had a role… after all, their CEO Vijay Samant became a president / lead board member of AERAS. And other long-time trusted collaborators of Robert Malone, David Hone and Stanley Plotkin, also joined AERAS. The point being, if Bruce Ivins was working on a technology that might have made somebody want to frame Bruce Ivins as responsible for mailing the anthrax letters, perhaps Robert Malone learned things at AERAS that could shed light on who would have been motivated to frame Bruce Ivins as responsible. Malone has been considered as a potential scientific director of USAMRIID. Referring to the previous Tommy Carrigan show, Malone clearly states that he was being considered to be the scientific director (which of course) would include all-matters anthrax, at a time that Robert Malone did not clearly state. Multiple people who have served at USAMRIID have publicly stated that they either doubt, or know with certainty, that Bruce Ivins was not responsible. If Malone landed this role, this access … combined with everything listed so far … should provide Robert Malone with more insight on who the real anthrax letter mailer is, than any other person on planet Earth.

Yes, Robert Malone was also working to set up the Windber Medical Research lab in Windber Pennsylvania in 2000-2001, a facility located 15 miles from the Shanksville Flight 93 crash site. Yes, Windber was involved in the emergency response (although no bodies were found). Robert Malone did help a newly-arrived Nigerian couple master gene therapy methods in 2000, so they could become the scientific directors of the research lab, and make decisions regarding the offsite hosting of cancer/genetics data for the entire US military in 2001-2003. Yes, they did use a Internet2 network drop that was made possible with Robert Malone’s peer Robert Gallo at the University of Maryland. Yes, we have no idea where that data was copied to. However, this is all just coincidence. Its unfair to suggest that any of this means Robert Malone had any connection to September 11 2001 whatsoever. If you think it does, then you are just a conspiracy theorist and a cyberstalker.

Have a great weekend.’