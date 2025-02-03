Can SecDef Pete Hegseth clear this up please? Paging Pete: Jim Hoft of Gateway askes a key question as to why did the DoD (that Peter runs & crash happened on his watch) scrub all 'about' the heli-
copter's pilot social media, even to her parents etc.? Hoft asks: 'So What Are They Hiding?' 'Female Pilot Rebecca Lobach’s Entire Social Media Scrubbed before Army Released Her Name'
Can Ms. Leavitt clear this up please…
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Can these people be honest and transparent about anythingggg?
I posted on X to Pete’s account that we the people deserve answers so there should be a thorough investigation. Why social media scrubbed? DEI hire? Psychological problems? Deliberate Sabotage? Lacked FAA medical? To many questions that require answers.