in mice model Klotho (KL) ‘reduce the age-associated degeneration in multiple organs, increasing both life and health span.’ No doubt mice model and no doubt preliminary but I wanted to share as quite interesting…Mice treated with Klotho protein lived up to 20% longer than untreated mice, which would be like extending human life from 80 to 96 years; The treatment improved multiple systems simultaneously—preserving muscle strength, bone density, and brain function well into old age’

Long-term effects of s-KL treatment in wild-type mice: Enhancing longevity, physical well-being, and neurological resilience: Molecular Therapy

Abstract

‘Aging is a major risk factor for pathologies including sarcopenia, osteoporosis, and cognitive decline, which bring suffering, disability, and elevated economic and social costs. Therefore, new therapies are needed to achieve healthy aging. The protein Klotho (KL) has emerged as a promising anti-aging molecule due to its pleiotropic actions modulating insulin, insulin-like growth factor-1, and Wnt signaling pathways and reducing inflammatory and oxidative stress. Here, we explored the anti-aging potential of the secreted isoform of this protein on the non-pathological aging progression of wild-type mice. The delivery of an adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (AAV9) coding for secreted KL (s-KL) efficiently increased the concentration of s-KL in serum,

resulting in a 20% increase in lifespan. Notably, KL treatment improved physical fitness, related to a reduction in muscle fibrosis and an increase in muscular regenerative capacity. KL treatment also improved bone microstructural parameters associated with osteoporosis. Finally, s-KL-treated mice exhibited increased cellular markers of adult neurogenesis and immune response, with transcriptomic analysis revealing induced phagocytosis and immune cell activity in the aged hippocampus. These results show the potential of elevating s-KL expression to simultaneously reduce the age-associated degeneration in multiple organs, increasing both life and health span.’

