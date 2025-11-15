devastating to the American employee!

Over to you POTUS Trump for the H-1B is catastrophic. Why do the persons of Indian descent who come in via H-1B only hire Indians and why do the Chinese do same? We have highly skilled Americans with high degrees etc. and they cannot get a job, dismissed over these H-1B labor outsourcing, foreign employees! Constrains ability to raise American wages! Thos so-called H-1B visa program to hire foreign skilled workers in specialty occupations…and I want to say this, POTUS Trump is one man, fallen, stumbling too, not perfect, makes huge mistakes too…come on POTUS Trump, I stand with you, clean this up…we want you to win…but it is indeed difficult defending H-1B when the results of it are so catastrophic on the American worker and economy!