Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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HBruce's avatar
HBruce
3h

I subscribed for awhile but not going to renew. You were a voice of reason during Covid, but you have gone off the rails over the Trump Administration and your racist comments about MAGA being "too white" for your taste. You are actually much worse that Trump in the way you insult others.

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sovereignty now's avatar
sovereignty now
1h

Not interested in becoming a paid subscriber, because if I subscribed to a monthly fee foe everything im interested in reviewing, id be living in the gutter due to debt. I suggest getting paid advertisers .

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