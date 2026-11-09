Thank you for any consideration and thank you for being the critical thinkers you are and staying here for the last few years. I hope that we can continue to share and learn from each other as we try to help fashion a bright safe peaceful future for the coming children etc. Long live USA! Our flag! Freedom, and hope.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I subscribed for awhile but not going to renew. You were a voice of reason during Covid, but you have gone off the rails over the Trump Administration and your racist comments about MAGA being "too white" for your taste. You are actually much worse that Trump in the way you insult others.
Not interested in becoming a paid subscriber, because if I subscribed to a monthly fee foe everything im interested in reviewing, id be living in the gutter due to debt. I suggest getting paid advertisers .