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It was George Bush Jr. and the failure and lies about WMD and invasion was the greatest foreign policy disaster in US history…now this war under Trump (bombing Iran) is now the greatest foreign policy disaster in US history…without question, a devastating foreign policy blunder. I predict the war will drag on for a long while for Iran wants this now and will not let it go; POTUS Trump is trapped, and wants an off-ramp badly and is seeking one. The blockade is NOT one. Not a way to end this. This is escalation, this is being trapped. He was badly misled and he is near 80 years old, this must be taking a heavy toll on him. I do feel sympathy for POTUS Trump and want God to grant him favor and grace. All 13 US military bases in the Middle East have been destroyed or badly damaged by Iran. The news FOX fraud is not telling you the truth. USA lost more aircraft in one day rescuing the downed pilot (thank God) than on any day since Vietnam.