Can you tell someone that they will be rewarded 'richly' if they killed someone? Can you get them there? Yes, it is possible that the 'shooter' assassin of Trump was a convert to radical islam; it is
possible that in his mind, he could have been radicalized enough to believe, like many do, those who ascribe to radical islamism jihadism, that he would get his 72 virgins & in heaven killing infidels
Could the assassin, the animal who shot POTUS Trump have been radicalized as an islamist? As a ‘martyr’ (shahid)? I am no expert in radicalization but based on my own surface understanding, this may be a possibility. That he could be ‘turned’ on to be an assassin by radicalization. Can be used as an assassin. That he would get his seat in Paradise, his 72 virgins etc. if he killed an infidel, a non-believer, and which better than someone like POTUS Trump. Can bad malevolent nefarious people for their agenda, be using radicalization as a formula, as a ‘program’, of sorts, to go after ‘vulnerable’ fringed marginalized people and get them to kill? With warped minds so warped, that to them, the assassin, they will be rewarded in heaven.
Do not take radicalization of Thomas Crooks of the table. That you would go to a venue with the intent of killing someone knowing 100% you will be shot dead and not leave alive; that IMO can happen EASILY, as you saw it did, if you were radicalized. Yes, people talk (and there may be credibility) about mass shooters often seek to kill, because they are on verge of committing suicide and so commit a mass killing as they take their lives at the same time or know they will be killed on the spot. Agreed, but put radical islam on the table as to Thomas Crooks.
I think MK Ultra is a possibility
Clearly, Crooks was in communication with someone regarding this attempt to kill Trump. His phones had encrypted comms with overseas entities. We know that the Iran regime, islamists, have overtly threatened to kill Trump. And we know George Soros has also, and he has the money to pay whatever an assassin demanded.
These things, combined with a corrupt FBI and Secret Service, led to this, and probably involved another shooter on the scene that day.
We have enemies who are willing and able to do these things.