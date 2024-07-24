Could the assassin, the animal who shot POTUS Trump have been radicalized as an islamist? As a ‘martyr’ (shahid)? I am no expert in radicalization but based on my own surface understanding, this may be a possibility. That he could be ‘turned’ on to be an assassin by radicalization. Can be used as an assassin. That he would get his seat in Paradise, his 72 virgins etc. if he killed an infidel, a non-believer, and which better than someone like POTUS Trump. Can bad malevolent nefarious people for their agenda, be using radicalization as a formula, as a ‘program’, of sorts, to go after ‘vulnerable’ fringed marginalized people and get them to kill? With warped minds so warped, that to them, the assassin, they will be rewarded in heaven.

Do not take radicalization of Thomas Crooks of the table. That you would go to a venue with the intent of killing someone knowing 100% you will be shot dead and not leave alive; that IMO can happen EASILY, as you saw it did, if you were radicalized. Yes, people talk (and there may be credibility) about mass shooters often seek to kill, because they are on verge of committing suicide and so commit a mass killing as they take their lives at the same time or know they will be killed on the spot. Agreed, but put radical islam on the table as to Thomas Crooks.

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)