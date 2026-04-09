Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
21m

Being a 72-year-old Canadian, it feels like death is just around the corner.

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-silent-drift-of-western-institutions

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Ann's avatar
Ann
8m

Sick demonic society! Canada is done!

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