Why war? Why do we as human being see the need to kill each other? Why?
the health care is not a failure and way better than what Americans get subjected to…I feel so sorry for Americans…as to health care and affordability…it is insane to get healthcare in USA. The health lobby, insurance companies et al., the medical doctors are all frauds, terrible what they do to Americans.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
the health care is not a failure and way better than what Americans get subjected to…I feel so sorry for Americans…as to health care and affordability…it is insane to get healthcare in USA. The health lobby, insurance companies et al., the medical doctors are all frauds, terrible what they do to Americans.
How does the MAID compare between the countries? When does being euthanasia treatment for cancer treatment especially after mrna introduction bs.