Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Sep 29

the health care is not a failure and way better than what Americans get subjected to…I feel so sorry for Americans…as to health care and affordability…it is insane to get healthcare in USA. The health lobby, insurance companies et al., the medical doctors are all frauds, terrible what they do to Americans.

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Janet Hofbauer
Sep 29

How does the MAID compare between the countries? When does being euthanasia treatment for cancer treatment especially after mrna introduction bs.

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