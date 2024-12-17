Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is about to fall, his government is collapsing & the traitorous man with the colored hat Jagmeet Singh pulled his opposition 'propping' support; Freeland has resigned
Will Trudeau's government hold? Will it collapse now? Pierre Poilievre is calling for an election now in Canada before Trump is sworn in; will Trudeau shut down (prorogue) parliament to survive?
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has resigned, she is also the assistant Prime Minister.
When father meets son:
God I'd love to see that little authoritarian twink cry and lose his eyebrows again
people forget how he froze the bank accounts of anti-mandate protestors...
