Trump's unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty," Carney said.

What is your view? Your opinion on the relationship between Canada and US now? It appears that POTUS Trump has unified Canadians in a manner never seen before. Should Canadians be worried? Do you think this can be resolved? And the nature of the relationship return to status quo?

"Our response must be to build a strong economy and a more secure Canada," he added, pledging not to meet Trump until the US leader recognizes Canadian sovereignty.

Carney: "I'm asking Canadians for a strong, positive mandate to deal with President Trump," Carney said, adding that the Republican "wants to break us, so America can own us. We will not let that happen."

“The president's open hostility toward his northern neighbor -- a NATO ally and historically one of his country's closest partners -- has upended the Canadian political landscape.

Trudeau was deeply unpopular when he announced he was stepping down, with Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives seen as election favorites just weeks ago.

But Trump's threats have seen the polls narrow spectacularly in favor of Carney's Liberals', who only hold a minority in parliament, and analysts are now calling the race too close to call.

"Many consider this to be an existential election, unprecedented," Felix Mathieu, a political scientist at the University of Winnipeg, told AFP.”

"President Trump claims that Canada isn't a real country. He wants to break us so America can own us," he added. "We will not let that happen. We're over the shock of the betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons."

