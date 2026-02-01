in 2024.

I am calling on POTUS Trump to wake up, and make huge changes. He is not on the ballot in November and that in itself is a damaging aspect. The recent ICE shooting will hurt you badly in November Sir, and the Democrats will move to impeach and actually remove you from office. Public needs to see you fire Noem, Bovino, Miller et al. Fire them. Not just silence them and naughty chair them, but fire them! and ensure the trials are fair and open, transparent…

but are these small precincts etc. something to worry about? these flips? point though is if Texas ever went Democrat, it is over for Republicans ever seeing WH again, ever!

Taylor Rehmet, a union president and Air Force veteran, will defeat Trump-backed Leigh Wambsganss in a runoff for the Fort Worth-area 9th District, according to a CNN projection.” Rehmet won 48% in November’s first round against Wambsganss, a GOP activist and executive at conservative wireless provider Patriot Mobile, and one other Republican. His victory Saturday marks the latest success for Democrats ahead of this year’s midterms.

Trump had made a late push for Wambsganss, posting on social media in support of her campaign three times in the last two days of the race.

Democrats flipped more than 20 state legislative seats in special or regularly scheduled elections last year. Most recently, in December they won a Georgia district that Trump had carried by about 12 points.

The Texas seat has been vacant since last summer, when Republican Kelly Hancock resigned to become the state’s acting comptroller.”

Democrat Taylor Rehmet flips a Texas state Senate seat Trump won by 17 points, CNN projects

Blue wave watch: Democrat flips Trump +17 Texas Senate seat in 32-point swing

Blue wave watch: Democrat flips Trump +17 Texas Senate seat in 32-point swing