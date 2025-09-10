Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Penn's avatar
Terry Penn
9h

You have to wipe them out, no survivors. This has been going on for thousands of years. No middle ground. Should have wiped them out after 9-11. As we should wipe out the murderous scum killing innocent Americans. All over the world!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Milton Farrow's avatar
Milton Farrow
6h

WHAT ABSOLUTE TRASH

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture