Cancer and the rise in cancers due to the COVID mRNA technology based gene injection is where we will be hit hard, it is coming, surges in cancer post remission, metastasis
damage to the P53 genome (guardian of the genome), toll like receptors 7 and 8 etc.; the COVID vaccine is devastating & not just the spike protein but the ravage on cancers; METABOLIC SYNDROME is key
We need to focus on metabolic syndrome, it underpins most diseases in western societies so this is where we need to be focused e.g. metabolic disorder e.g. large waist, high cholesterol, sugar, lipids, reduced BMI etc.
Mortality and morbidity is linked to metabolic disease. Heavily.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
One repurposed vet drug that has shown some promise in cancer is fenbendazole. From what I understand it has 3 possible mechanism of action and one is promoting the P53 genome. Other mechanisms are it destabilizes microtubules in cancer cells and interferes with metabolism in cancer cells. It seems to help some people a great deal, others a little and some not at all, but as it has few side effects it can be worth a try for cancer patients.
A friend of mine had cancer and it was in remission. She was doing fine, she got vaccinated, and the cancer went from her uterus to her brain and she was dead in a few weeks. Based on that experience, I expect cancer to get into peoples brains if they had cancer previous to the jab.