Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
19m

why has DHS and ICE been given 45 billion US D $$ to purchase 23 or so detention centers warehouses...I understand the need to process people who are being removed from USA as it is lots, this being the policy, yet cant they be leased? is this 45 billion a form of kick back scheme like how Corey 'bag man' was doing it? who in the administration benefitting form that contract? who is making money? low level or high level folk? who? I smell corruption in this...pure. besides any move to remove illegal persons...this is what corruption, theft smells like. people going to make big theft money in this....follow the money$$$ ....when a central government award these types of contracts, they create the need and issue and then fear to public and then award these nepotistic bag man money contracts so that they get money below the table...your tax money. many of these people are just pure bandits...masquerading as public servants....they are like great white sharks...lurking...they look for ways to create a need to take your tax money. and steal it for themselves and enrich. think about it...follow the money $$$ Corey Lewandowski was doing it...go ask him and Mile-High girl Noem how its done. they know.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rust's avatar
Rust
4m

Schlongs? What has happened to you, Dr. Paul?

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture