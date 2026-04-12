Candace Owens SCHLONGS Trump with open letter to POTUS Trump (in light of Iran bombing by Israel & USA) addressing Charlie Kirk's death and who made the decision to kill him; Candace addresses the
recent statements by POTUS Trump calling Owens, Tucker, Alex Jones, Kelly etc. losers and stupid etc. " Candace Owens: "Tucker Carlson is more powerful than you and you know it" "are you attracted to
Brigitte Macron”?
Owens goes further:
Candace: “We just killed 150 school girls (in Iran) for no reason…”
Candace Owens: “You are disloyal…MAGA is no longer commanded by you Trump and you know it, you belong to the Epstein class now…Trump GAZA, Hotel etc. and people will think about how many children had to die and be raped on Epstein islands so that you can stick your name on buildings…you chose money above respect”…
Candace Owens: “You are in chains right now and the entire world can see that…you are chained inside a cave right now”…
Candace Owens: “I pity you POTUS Trump”.
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why has DHS and ICE been given 45 billion US D $$ to purchase 23 or so detention centers warehouses...I understand the need to process people who are being removed from USA as it is lots, this being the policy, yet cant they be leased? is this 45 billion a form of kick back scheme like how Corey 'bag man' was doing it? who in the administration benefitting form that contract? who is making money? low level or high level folk? who? I smell corruption in this...pure. besides any move to remove illegal persons...this is what corruption, theft smells like. people going to make big theft money in this....follow the money$$$ ....when a central government award these types of contracts, they create the need and issue and then fear to public and then award these nepotistic bag man money contracts so that they get money below the table...your tax money. many of these people are just pure bandits...masquerading as public servants....they are like great white sharks...lurking...they look for ways to create a need to take your tax money. and steal it for themselves and enrich. think about it...follow the money $$$ Corey Lewandowski was doing it...go ask him and Mile-High girl Noem how its done. they know.
Schlongs? What has happened to you, Dr. Paul?