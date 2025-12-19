POTUS Trump, you know I support you man, I want you to win, and to be on Rushmore, but you are batshit wrong! I know no other way to say it! and this is a no cupping or lathering zone so I give you sugar when you do good but I will damn well give you bitter and sour when you deserve and you deserve NOW! this is problematic and makes no sense…once again, low hanging fruit like the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine you should be signing executive orders (EO) banning, you pretend it away, expand it, with silence by your posing steroid pumped HHS Secretary RFK Jr. and ding-a-ling ding-dong inept FDA Makary, doing NOTHING on mRNA, yet you make big fanfare to weaken control of weed, of THC? why? tell me one thing, riddle me, how does that EO benefit Americans? a simple test. How? Makes no sense and you did something that is troubling for makes no scientific, medical, clinical, data sense…NONE! the proper studies have not been done and those done have failed! So what did you base this on? As far as I can tell only the weed industry, those making it for commercial sale now are benefitting. Not the people. I do not buy the medicinal claims. I do not!

This deeply troubles me! You heightened risk to the American youth here! Love you as I do!