Cannabis (marijuana) has serious neurological & psychiatric harms, it is NOT safe to use recreationally & even quasi-medically, all studies to show it works fail! POTUS Trump is flat wrong, dismaying
to call for shift from schedule 1 to schedule 3...who is the egghead moron psycho to convince POTUS Trump that this is needed? at a time when we should be insisting young people DO NOT touch weed!
POTUS Trump, you know I support you man, I want you to win, and to be on Rushmore, but you are batshit wrong! I know no other way to say it! and this is a no cupping or lathering zone so I give you sugar when you do good but I will damn well give you bitter and sour when you deserve and you deserve NOW! this is problematic and makes no sense…once again, low hanging fruit like the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine you should be signing executive orders (EO) banning, you pretend it away, expand it, with silence by your posing steroid pumped HHS Secretary RFK Jr. and ding-a-ling ding-dong inept FDA Makary, doing NOTHING on mRNA, yet you make big fanfare to weaken control of weed, of THC? why? tell me one thing, riddle me, how does that EO benefit Americans? a simple test. How? Makes no sense and you did something that is troubling for makes no scientific, medical, clinical, data sense…NONE! the proper studies have not been done and those done have failed! So what did you base this on? As far as I can tell only the weed industry, those making it for commercial sale now are benefitting. Not the people. I do not buy the medicinal claims. I do not!
This deeply troubles me! You heightened risk to the American youth here! Love you as I do!
As usual people start talking without facts! There are proven positives about this plant but butt heads just like to keep with the old lying propaganda !
In 1963 it was discovered that THC is neuroptotective, and it was covered up. Schedule 1 means no honest medical research was allowed to show positive benefit. Some people have Endocannabinoid deficiencies and need phytocannabinoids. Some doctors and PhD scientists know that cannabinoids and terpenes are nutrients. Cannabis tincture was a very commonly used medicine by physicians until the petroleum based medicine eliminated all natural medicine. Take a look at the qualifying conditions for medical cannabis in Illinois and understand why it is necessary to calm down the immune systems of people with autoimmune conditions, without disabling their immune systems as is the case in allopathic medicine. They need to add celiac disease to the qualifying conditions, but doctors are totally ignorant about the disease. Big harma does not have any drugs for it, and they are desperate to hide the fact that it has been published that over 1000 diseases are caused by gluten, so they can push a fake vaccine for celiac that they hope will shut up the drug addicts (yes, gluten, A1 casein and cane sugar are drugs) and maybe they can kill off more people. One third of Americans have a major HLA DQ celiac gene, and every bite of wheat causes temporary increased intestinal permeability in all humans, which is one of the four cornerstones of autoimmunity, as established by Dr. Allessio Fasano, MD, gastroenterologist at Harvard.