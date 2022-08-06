Yes, we need a debate on this and need to understand that weed may and likely do and are having beneficial effects medicinally, yet it can cause profound problems for some. We should have kept the medicinal aspect ONLY. I have always argued that the legalization of weed by societies was a catastrophic step that damages the society, I saw no gain. No value added, was just for votes. Look around, smell the stench and watch the stoned out people. Do you think they are functional? They are not if you said they were!

We need urgent societal discussions. It is not what this study says, who cares about one study. This study just adds one dimension. It is what we know inside of us, what we can reason, and we know something is not right with this legalization.

SOURCE:

Association of cannabis potency with mental ill health and addiction: a systematic review

“Overall, use of higher potency cannabis, relative to lower potency cannabis, was associated with an increased risk of psychosis and CUD. Evidence varied for depression and anxiety. The association of cannabis potency with CUD and psychosis highlights its relevance in health-care settings, and for public health guidelines and policies on cannabis sales. Standardisation of exposure measures and longitudinal designs are needed to strengthen the evidence of this association.”