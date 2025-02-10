It is way past time Sir, and I support you, I felt you were headed to Rushmore January 2020, and I still think if you do the right things, you will get there. Also, today I mainly support Bobby Jr. and have serious reservations about the technical competence of other nominees; not questioning their skills in their areas of coverage but they failed us in COVID, and I can only hope that they now find the voice to come clean, to understand the devastating lockdown and mRNA data and evidence and to speak to it! Honestly and emerge from their ‘silence’.

Bobby Jr. has been silenced by your campaign, by RNC, your government and this is and was very wrong. Please change that, please set Bobby Jr. free to speak his truth as he did prior to joining you, that the failed Operation Warp Speed (OWS) and its lockdowns you approved (on advice by your Task Force etc.) and the deadly mRNA transfection injection that you approved (misguided and mis-advised IMO deliberately, by The Angel of Death Tony ‘Mengele’ Fauci, sidekick scarf-lady Birx, Azar, Redfield, Hahn, Bourla etc al.) harmed and killed so many, that the ventilator killed. Taht all your administration did (term 1 and then Biden’s) harmed people and had ZERO benefit other than enriching Bezos et al. Can’t you find time Sir? Five minutes is all the people want. It is time Sir. I support you. People will support you, but you must now admit the truth. For us as a nation to heal and for us to also get justice, accountability.

I ask this knowing, knowing that you KNOW that the mRNA vaccine did harm and is harmful. And that it was sheer incredulity allowing Ellison and Altman et al. to have stage time to push on us this STARGATE lunacy pipedream mRNA cancer vaccine using AI. Whether the power of AI in doing massive work rapidly etc. has any adaptive functional basis in medicine is one thing, but to push proven failed deadly mRNA technology & vaccine on us was staggering. And when you have not yet addressed the harms out of the fake PCR-manufactured COVID 1. Who advised you to do this?

Huge praise for all you are doing to benefit USA. Can’t you find the time now? It will take 5 minutes at most. To talk to us over the disaster of COVID, OWS, and deadly lockdowns and mRNA vaccine. The silence by your and those who seek jobs in your administration is deafening and makes no sense. IMO reckless and actually should be a disqualifying attribute.

Fact is, you cannot anymore, and for years now, claim that OWS was successful, and that the mRNA vaccine saved lives. Not one life was saved from OWS or the Malone et al. gene LNP transfection injection. Not one! To continue saying this is very deceptive and misleading to the public who simply seek truth. It is also harmful for people follow. Words have power and meaning based on who uses them.

Truth is I admire you, did and still do, I think you are a benevolent person to USA and love your nation, and want to do good. I praise you for the good things you have done, and think you mean well. I do not agree with many things you say or do and that is ok…but I do agree with many things you also do too. I am not seeking a job or money from your orbit, and I have to be honest in that your OWS program in COVID and the lockdowns and the mRNA gene vaccine killed.

Your OWS and mRNA technology vaccine killed! It remains purely unsafe. Of no benefit.

I will not pretend to you Sir, and I am backed by the global science and full body of evidence, and I am among the top global experts in reading evidence, research methods, seeing trends, statistics, evidence-based medicine etc. What I stated here is the fact. No lockdown in the entire world worked, no school closure, no business closure, no mask mandate, nothing, no OWS lockdown policies. OWS and the mRNA vaccines failed, complete and harmed and it must be stopped! You can do this. No one in your orbit or who works in any of the health agencies HHS, CDC, NIH, FDA etc. can argue with me on this or show otherwise and I am blunt with you so that it can help guide you and help save lives. Should you listen.

Had we done nothing, most who died would be alive. Our vulnerable. It is what we did in response, the medical management, that killed 95% of those who died. Linked to this fraud of COVID. This 95% over-cycled false-positive PCR created fraud fake non-pandemic. We never had a pandemic Sir. Never did! It, COVID, remains the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on Americans. The world fell for what America did. The world followed America’s lead into the abyss of the COVID.

If it is shown in courts, judges, juries, proper jurisprudence that those linked to COVID, OWS, the mRNA vaccine caused harms and deaths, then I want you to ensure they are put to death on the White House lawn.

Thank you, Sir, I want you to be safe, have blessings, and succeed for this nation then succeeds, and I know if you wanted to, you would find the time. Please do so now! We are counting on you! We trust you.

Thank you.

