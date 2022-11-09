Cao: remember when NATURE publication in Wuhan, 10 million person study "Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China"; not one (zero), asymptomatic
No new symptomatic cases and 300 asymptomatic cases (detection rate 0.303/10,000, 95% CI 0.270–0.339/10,000) identified. There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases
“Stringent COVID-19 control measures were imposed in Wuhan between January 23 and April 8, 2020. Estimates of the prevalence of infection following the release of restrictions could inform post-lockdown pandemic management. Here, we describe a city-wide SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening programme between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in Wuhan. All city residents aged six years or older were eligible and 9,899,828 (92.9%) participated. No new symptomatic cases and 300 asymptomatic cases (detection rate 0.303/10,000, 95% CI 0.270–0.339/10,000) were identified.
There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases. 107 of 34,424 previously recovered COVID-19 patients tested positive again (re-positive rate 0.31%, 95% CI 0.423–0.574%). The prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Wuhan was therefore very low five to eight weeks after the end of lockdown.”
SOURCE:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19802-w
My heart breaks for humanity & the lies that they have endured. The world so desperately needs the light of the gospel of peace of Jesus Christ & His great love.
There is no such thing as an asymptomatic case of Covid. This is something Fauci dreamed up to keep people separated & keep the fear going.