SOURCE:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34921468/

‘Pericarditis, myocarditis and myocardial infarction are examples of cardiac complications related to these vaccines…

conducted a systematic review of case reports and case series to identify the clinical profile, investigations, and management of reported cardiac complications post-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Sixty-nine studies, including 43 case reports and 26 case series, were included.

Myocarditis/myopericarditis and pericarditis were the most common adverse events among the 243 reported cardiac complications, post mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.

Males with a median age of 21 years had the highest frequency of myocarditis.

Almost three quarters (74.4%) of cases with myocarditis had received the Pfizer vaccine and 87.7% had received the second dose of the vaccine.

Chest pain (96.1%) and fever (38.2%) were the most common presentations.

CK-MB, troponin, and NT-proBNP were elevated in 100%, 99.5% and 78.3% of subjects, respectively.

ST-segment abnormality was the most common electrocardiogram feature.

Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, which is the gold-standard approach for diagnosing myocarditis, was abnormal in all patients diagnosed with myocarditis.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs were the most prescribed medication for the management of myocarditis.

Apart from inflammatory conditions, some rare cases of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, myocardial infarction, myocardial infarction with non-obstructive coronary arteries, and isolated tachycardia were also reported following immunisation with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines…

We found that myocarditis was the most commonly reported adverse cardiac event associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which presented as chest pain with a rise in cardiac biomarkers.’