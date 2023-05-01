'Cardiac complications following mRNA COVID-19 vaccines: A systematic review of case reports and case series'; Sixty-nine studies, including 43 case reports and 26 case series, were included
Myocarditis/myopericarditis & pericarditis were the most common adverse events among the 243 reported cardiac complications, post mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. Males median age of 21 greatest myocarditis
SOURCE:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34921468/
‘Pericarditis, myocarditis and myocardial infarction are examples of cardiac complications related to these vaccines…
conducted a systematic review of case reports and case series to identify the clinical profile, investigations, and management of reported cardiac complications post-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
Males with a median age of 21 years had the highest frequency of myocarditis.
Almost three quarters (74.4%) of cases with myocarditis had received the Pfizer vaccine and 87.7% had received the second dose of the vaccine.
Chest pain (96.1%) and fever (38.2%) were the most common presentations.
CK-MB, troponin, and NT-proBNP were elevated in 100%, 99.5% and 78.3% of subjects, respectively.
ST-segment abnormality was the most common electrocardiogram feature.
Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, which is the gold-standard approach for diagnosing myocarditis, was abnormal in all patients diagnosed with myocarditis.
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs were the most prescribed medication for the management of myocarditis.
Apart from inflammatory conditions, some rare cases of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, myocardial infarction, myocardial infarction with non-obstructive coronary arteries, and isolated tachycardia were also reported following immunisation with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines…
We found that myocarditis was the most commonly reported adverse cardiac event associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which presented as chest pain with a rise in cardiac biomarkers.’
