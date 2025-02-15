This is an ‘instance of a fatal adverse event occurring more than one year post-mRNA injection, highlighting the potential for serious long-term adverse effects.’ This is very troubling for it underscores that many millions of people who run around thinking that they did not immediately die of the mRNA shot alike many, so they are fine, it is that you are being lulled into a sense of complacency…false security…it is false, you are a ticking timebomb basically and we, I, no one can say what the sequelae is and this is why we pleaded to not take these Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA transfections…we pleaded! Nothing good can be said of these mRNA shots. Nothing.

(A) Visible external manifestations from pulmonary hemorrhage: The image illustrates significant oral expectoration of blood, indicative of upper respiratory tract hemorrhage occurring during cardiac arrest. The visual details capture the extent of bleeding from the respiratory tract, emphasizing the severity of the hemorrhagic event that correlates with the patient's symptoms of severe hoarseness and the subsequent discovery during emergency response. (B) Gross pathology of the lungs: This panel shows extensive congestion with widespread infiltration of blood. The weight of the lungs (right lung: 1552 g, left lung: 1333 g), markedly higher than normal ranges (normal: ~250 g [12]), corroborates the diagnosis of massive pulmonary hemorrhage. This finding is critical as it suggests a rapid and significant hemorrhagic process, which likely contributed to the cardiopulmonary arrest.

Abstract

“COVID-19 vaccines have been previously associated with pulmonary hemorrhage, typically observed shortly after vaccination. We present a healthy, 47-year-old Caucasian male that died unexpectedly from acute pulmonary hemorrhage 555 days after completing theBNT162b2 (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination primary series. Before death, he exhibited symptoms of a mild respiratory infection. Despite a healthy medicalhistory and no medication use, the patient’s condition rapidly deteriorated and he experienced severe respiratory distress, followed by cardiopulmonary arrest with evidence of profuse pulmonary bleeding. Autopsy findings revealed massive lung congestion without embolism, normal heart size, and moderate coronary atherosclerosis without myocardial infarction. Despite these findings, the medical examiner determined the cause of death was attributed to atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, without considering the recent pulmonary hemorrhage and unremarkable medical history. The autopsy failed toinvestigate potential contributions from the COVID-19 vaccine, such as the presence of the Spike protein, vaccine mRNA, or related antibodies. A batch analysis revealed the BNT162b2 vaccine batch this patient received is among the top 2.8% for number of reported deaths out of all Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine batches and is associated with fatal cardiovascular adverse events including cardiac arrest. The evidence suggests that this man died of a cardiopulmonary arrest most likely as a result of acute pulmonary hemorrhage, with the COVID-19 vaccine potentially playing a role in the development of cardiopulmonary pathology and hemorrhage. We propose autopsy protocols for deceased individuals that have received one or more COVID-19 vaccines to help improve diagnostic accuracy in future cases.”

Strong scholarship by McCullough et al. adding to the body of evidence that has accumulated across 4 years now regarding the catastrophic impact of the mRNA-LNP transfection injections.

It is way past time to act to pull all of these from market.

We await POTUS Trump. There is no sound explanation for the silence around the harms of OWS and this deadly vaccine.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)