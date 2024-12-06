Carfentanil WARNING (often mixed with xylazine, street name 'TRANQ', zombie drug): I warned about carfentanil prior stack below & I return to it AGAIN! anti-overdose drug naloxone (Narcan)
often CANNOT reverse overdose from carfentanil! It is used to take down huge animals with thick hide e.g. elephants, 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine.
There are NO, none, medical indications for use of carfentanil in human beings. Keep away from it!
The lethal dose for carfentanil in humans is not known; however, it is 100 times more potent than fentanyl. Fentanyl is known to be lethal at the 2 milligram range, depending upon your body size, opioid tolerance, and former usage. Fentanyl can kill you within a matter of 2 minutes, usually due to respiratory failure (breathing that has stopped).
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Warn your children, teens, if inhaled and into pores, can kill. Quickly.
What are the symptoms of a carfentanil overdose?
Symptoms of an opioid overdose may include:
breathing that has slowed or stopped (which may lead to death)
extreme drowsiness
stupor
disorientation
pinpoint pupils
pale and clammy skin
vomiting
The onset of these symptoms usually occurs within seconds to minutes of opioid exposure.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Scary scary... Some kid will think it's funny to slip it into his friend's food or drink. Awful.
Satan is really thrashing about.
I pray that No one loses a loved one to this scourge