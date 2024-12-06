There are NO, none, medical indications for use of carfentanil in human beings. Keep away from it!

The lethal dose for carfentanil in humans is not known; however, it is 100 times more potent than fentanyl. Fentanyl is known to be lethal at the 2 milligram range, depending upon your body size, opioid tolerance, and former usage. Fentanyl can kill you within a matter of 2 minutes, usually due to respiratory failure (breathing that has stopped).

Warn your children, teens, if inhaled and into pores, can kill. Quickly.

What are the symptoms of a carfentanil overdose?

Symptoms of an opioid overdose may include:

breathing that has slowed or stopped (which may lead to death)

extreme drowsiness

stupor

disorientation

pinpoint pupils

pale and clammy skin

vomiting

The onset of these symptoms usually occurs within seconds to minutes of opioid exposure.