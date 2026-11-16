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Can't tell the difference between the real and the imitation
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John Fetterman threatens to flip to Republican if his party make 'troubling' majority leader pick
If Trump were to do this, it would not surprise me in the least. Would it surprise you?
As I keep repeating, we are presently in the hands of a criminal regime run by a foreign Globalist Cabal.
As such, expect **anything**, even the craziest actions, such as starting illegal wars, openly protecting pedophiles and mass murderers, criminally manipulating markets at unprecedented levels, etc ... etc. And that's just for starters! The scale of evil and crimes is simply off the charts - by a LOT!!