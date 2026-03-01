Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

we have cancer skyrocketing in the young, we have metabolic disease sky rocketing yet RFK Jr. and Susie Wiles gives us this? RFK Jr. imo remains a pure failure. in this role. done nothing, his role as is Makary and Bhattacharya is to maintain and extend mRNA vaccine.

Reply
Share
Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
2h

Casey Means was probably chosen, once again, by Leftist Susie Wiles. We're over 14 months into this presidency and the choices for this administration have been abysmal. Casey Means is one of the worst of the bunch he's chosen. Everyone thinks his choices are grand, when in reality they were chosen by Susie Wiles. Dr. Ladapo would be an excellent choice. There are several others who were considered "dissident" doctors during the COVID sham that I'd like, but the choice of Means is as bad as his choice of Wiles and others...one of whom is a hardcore Commie and Cultist.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture