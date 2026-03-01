what is RFK Jr. thinking? this appointment is nonsensical and flat wrong and makes no sense and RFK Jr. CANNOT defend it so why must this sham go forward? is this the system in USA? is this how far we have fallen as to the health and well-being of USA that these decisions are now based on buddy nepotism friend quid pro quo basis? Is this quid pro quo? what is it for there is no basis. I want RFK Jr. to tell you and I, tell us, how this person is qualified to be SG except that he can make the nomination etc. and mislead POTUS Trump to go along with this. did RFK Jr. convince Susie Wiles on this, or did Wiles make the initial nod? same shit they did Trump in term one with the insane inept people who comprised his COVID Task Force that turned around to destroy his Presidency.

RFK Jr. CANNOT look you or I in the face or any reasonable person and defend this Casey Means nomination for SG as much as he cannot and did not and could never argue and explain to you why Robert ‘grifter conman fraudster’ is on ACIP. He cannot defend that Malone ACIP job but so be it.

Surely POTUS Trump did not make this Casey Means nomination and is depending on RFK Jr. here and this is pure lunacy to nominate this unqualified lady when so many qualified people abound in US, in medicine, in public health? hell, we can give the post to a lawyer, hell we gave an environmentalist lawyer the top job at HHS. what is this about? is this quid pro quo? this cannot be based on competence, qualifications etc. this is pure nepotistic corrupt bullshit like the Malone ACIP role. Is this some form of pay back? Look, I say what I think and I have serious questions alike many, on this Means SG role. What about Victory? McCullough? Ladapo? Thorp? so many others of gravitas and qualifications. This makes a mockery of the SG post and maybe it is pure bullshit, but this is in your face nepotism. This nomination must be pulled.

side bar:

word is from Simulation also is that there are emerging photos showing actually nude girls around Epstein et al.? is this wagging the dog too re Iran bombing? some portion of it? who are in the photos?

Back to the Means nomination:

Susan Collins Quizzes Casey Means on Past Shrooms Use

If The Outlaw Josie Wales Wiles really has best interest of America at heart, as CoS (and I do not think she is averse to America), this is the time to show us she is not a sold out pharma insider as is widely felt etc. pushing mRNA vaccine, and stand up and cut this nomination and work to find the right person for the best for America. Now is your time Susie to gain America’s confidence! Let us see. Yet based on performance thus far as to the inept ding dings at HHS, FDA, NIH, CDC etc., I have zero faith Wiles will do the right thing here. None!

It is a simple question. How could this highly UNQUALIFIED person be SG of America simply because RFK Jr. puts her up there? How? What is he thinking? Her claim to fame is her link to him…so this is it? qualifications not needed? Is this all a quid pro quo scam? This whole health agency thing? This is making a mockery.

This next photo is Epstein’s ZORO ranch and whispers are many dead girls are there…thousands of acres. I hope it is really investigated. If Pom Pom Pam Bambi heads that decision, nothing will be done. I imagine.

indications are that she, Casey Means, flunked out of her residency…then how could she be the SG of USA? our top doctor…how? someone without the competence? leadership, gravitas, pedigree. she makes prior SG under Biden, Murthy, for his incompetence, blush? she makes Adams as SG under Trump, clueless and dolty as he was, Mensa. she makes dolt blockhead prior CDC Director (dumb as a box of rocks) Rochelle who had an IQ of 4, beam with blush…she makes Robert Redfield sound like a Mensa top member when listening to him clarifies that he is as acumened as a blade of grass…

Indeed, what is RFK Jr. thinking? there is huge public pushback and reticence on this SG nomination of Means (she and her brother have been given tremendous unwarranted airtime by RFK Jr. and his MAHA grift entity without the pedigree and gravitas and knowhow, just by being buddies????) giving lack of ability and competence for the post as America’s top doctor, yet RFK Jr. is barreling ahead? Does POTUS Trump agree with this? Is this quid pro quo? like the Malone job at ACIP that RFK Jr. gave Malone, one of the biggest grifters con fraudsters in US health industry, where many of the deaths from the Pfizer Moderna mRNA vaccine (Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman etc.) rests at his feet? that you could do it, so you do not care? I have much more admiration and faith in RFK Jr. and just feel that the swamp has drained him and he is out of his depth and he can do NOTHING. The Outlaw basically owns him. Her job as CoS was to maintain status quo and to hire the right people at the health agencies to do just that…maintain status quo, and do NOTHING. Yet make it appear as if you are active.