Shanahan is 100% correct, Loomer is 100% correct, someone is misguiding POTUS Trump, and he is I am afraid being hollowed out from on the inside. AGAIN. The enemy is WITHIN. Someone is misguiding RFK Jr.? Bobby Jr. is wrong here. I know he wants good for USA, I do. But he is wrong. It is that simple.

I trust Laura Loomer more than anyone in terms of the politics and the temperature on the floor and what is best here.

When Nicole Shanahan came out against RFK Jr. recently on the Means nomination and his support, I was elated for Shanahan is 100% correct. That nomination is an embarrassment.

She is a vaccine shill, and a Malone Bourla et al. mRNA advocate, the least qualified, I would have left Nesheiwat in place, disastrous as that would have been, and Means has been a pure mRNA shill and I am not falling for the diversion to matters and illnesses and the like not of importance. We have a chronic disease issue but our vaccine risk and mRNA issue are more critical for it is causing the chronic illness too. She knows that. This is the link that must be examined.

I call on POTUS Trump to rescind this. There are better, focused, skilled, competent people for the job. USA is not a game, our health agencies are not a game and already I am hugely disappointed in Makary at FDA. We needed Rambo, mandingo up in there to fix. Bhattacharya is a disappointment. Not what we needed, and I know them, love Jay but not the right person for NIH. I see this all as a means to shut this down. No progress. Play progress. Vinay as head of vaccine at FDA is a joke. You can say all nice things and catchy things in podcasts, but he was a mRNA vaccine shill and part of the problem. Again, IMO meant to shut it down.

HHS, FDA, NIH, CDC et al. and its leaders have failed to do the right thing thus far in banning immediate all mRNA products…any research you wish will be done WHILE it is stopped…but I warn, you need virus or illness prevalent and circulating in the society if you are to run any RCT, any placebo controlled study so that you can then look at both trial arms and detect a difference due to the intervention. There is no fake fraud PCR created COVID now, whatever it was is gone, minimal now, and thus if the baseline risk is ZERO or near ZERO, how can you run any study? They are bullshitting Trump. AGAIN. Any one of those health agency people telling us they will run studies now are bullshitting the society, lying. To delay and deceive. I need to understand Suzie Wiles role in this. They know they cannot adequately power ANY RCT now…to show any vaccine works or any outcome is mitigated. If baseline risk is zero, in both trial arms, how could you detect less than zero? You cannot have less than zero so it cannot happen. No study. There is no statistical modelling or analytical technique that can adjust for that. This is my area of expertise. Moreover, we must stop using non-patient important outcomes. We need patient important outcomes such as death, ICU, severity, hospitalization, outcomes that would cause patients (once informed) to opt for the intervention and is important. Not immuno-bridging fraud or antibody titer surges.

Means MUST be rescinded. Over to you POTUS Trump. Over to you Bobby Jr. and I trust you. On this nomination, I do not support. You know there are many more qualified. Better for the job.

Loomer:

Shanahan:

‘RFK Jr. either ‘clearly lied to me’ about surgeon general nominee or someone ‘is controlling’ him, ex-running mate claims

‘I was promised that if I supported RFK Jr. in his Senate confirmation that neither of these siblings would be working under HHS or in an appointment (and that people much more qualified would be),’ Nicole Shanahan reacted to Casey Means’ nomination for surgeon general’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)