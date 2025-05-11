Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Janoski's avatar
Kathleen Janoski
36m

Loomer should be doing the vetting for President Trump.

She will find out if you stole a pencil in the 5th grade.

...like a dog with a bone...and exactly what is needed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
A Walter's avatar
A Walter
20m

mRNA was lied about from the start in regard to the C19 injections. We were told the “m” stood for “messenger” when it stood for “modified.” They blabbed on and on about how messenger RNA could not make genetic changes. What they didn’t say was that they weren’t using “messenger RNA” or, at least, not using it for the bulk of these toxic injections. m is for modified.

mRNA was only one lie among thousands told about C19, the injections, the truly proven safe and effective treatments, the mandates, etc, etc, etc! Every bit of mRNA “science” should be destroyed, never to return. It should not be in our bodies, our food, our air, our animals. Bioweapons are only an answer to questions that are evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture