Catastrophic cases of thrombosis have occurred due to COVID vaccine in association with thrombocytopenia and antibodies against PF4 (platelet factor 4); catastrophic syndrome has been named vaccine-
induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT); ischemic stroke can be the symptom onset of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia or can complicate the course of the disease'
‘In this review, we provide an overview of stroke and cerebrovascular disease as a complication of the SARS-CoV-2 infection and outline the main clinical and radiological characteristics of cerebrovascular complications of vaccinations, with a focus on vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia.’
SOURCE:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35420916/
For those of us unjabbed, we should be especially focused on thinning our blood. The Pfizer admitted transmission of the injecticide gives us reason enough to learn as much as possible on how to stay safe from these devastating blood clotting issues.
Jamie Foxx’ stoke should bring light to this...hope it wake’s up some normies.