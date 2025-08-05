myocarditis and pericarditis, Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), arrhythmias, sudden cardiac death, and cardiac tamponade. Pulmonary complications are pulmonary embolism (PE), interstitial lung disease (ILD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), pneumonia, eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis, pneumonitis, and pulmonary hypertension.’

McCullough also steps in calling out the devastating effects of the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine, see below and his strong scholarship, support him!

We need to remind RFK Jr. (Bobby Kennedy Jr.), Makary, Bhattacharya, Oz, Prasad and the other navel gazing clowns in our health agencies save RFK Jr. Navel gazing is what they are about each hour. And then they try to slip in SPIKEVAX Moderna mRNA vaccine for infants as young as 6 months. And Makary in his moron-ity approves this. Have done nothing but pose. I trust in RFK Jr. to fire some of these clowns soon. Thank you RFK Jr. for the work you are doing.

And do not forget one issue, in that besides the fraud COVID fake non pandemic and the deadly OWS and Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine, bad nefarious malevolent people in the US government too, NIH, FDA, NIAID etc., people like Fauci and Baric et al., these people did bring something....something was released...they cooked up something for some reason IMO battle field military that got lose. and killed many, millions. this was real, some form of toxin, chemical, poison or even some form of virus

Cardiopulmonary Effects of COVID-19 Vaccination: A Comprehensive Narrative Review

Lauren T Forchette 1, Luis Palma 1, Christian Sanchez 2, Rebecca M Gibons 3, Christoph A Stephenson-Moe 3, Benjamin J Behers 1

Affiliations Expand

