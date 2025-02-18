should have any say in how the war ends. Only the soldiers and the Ukrainian people should have any say in how the war ends. Only the soldiers and the Ukrainian people should have that say, not some jackass and his jackass cabinet members sitting behind their white picket-fenced houses on a golf course.”

Could this (a) deal that ‘badly lets down Ukraine’ usher in an era even short-lived, of calm in Europe (Pax EUROpana)? ‘Putting aside whether it is good for the rest of Europe (it isn’t) and more useful to President Putin (it is) lead to relative stability in Europe?’

see:

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's Russia-Ukraine deal risks making a bad war even worse | The Standard

‘Even accepting that Russia, foreseeably under President Putin’s rule, and the West are adversaries, the most durable deals created in the international system between Moscow and Washington have been far more cognizant of realities and implications than this chaotic proposal. The Yalta agreement at the end of the second world war led to the division of Germany, tied Poland into the Soviet sphere of influence and set up the two-systems structure which pertained from 1945-1989.

I covered the end of that era in East Germany and its aftermath in Russia and Ukraine. Along the way, I spoke with many influential figures on either side of the ideological divide. Crucially, while the liberalisations of the Mikhail Gorbachev era and the ultimately fall of the Berlin Wall drew an end to the Yalta era, it delivered four decades of relative peace in Europe — and I say that in full knowledge of the sacrifices of East Germany and Hungary uprisings in the 1950s, Czechoslovakia in 1968 and the bated breath of the Cuban missile crisis. I strongly doubt that the meetings in Saudi Arabia and the coming weeks will yield such a durable record.’

‘F--- Trump and his deal’: US military volunteers in Ukraine rail against peace plan

Colin Freemanin Kyiv

17 February 2025 6:13am GMT

‘US military volunteers fighting alongside Ukraine’s armed forces have branded President Donald Trump a “jackass” over his peace talks with Vladimir Putin, saying Ukraine’s future was not a “business deal”.

Hundreds of former US troops have fought on Kyiv’s side in the conflict over the last three years, following Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky’s creation of the International Legion at the start of the war.’

‘Most have reacted furiously to the news last week of Mr Trump’s private phone call to Putin, in which he apparently ruled out Nato membership for Kyiv and conceded that Moscow could keep Ukrainian territory it has currently occupied.’

‘Ex-US soldiers are believed to make up the largest national contingent of Western military volunteers in Ukraine, at least 50 dying in combat and many more coming home seriously injured.

They regard Mr Trump’s concessions as squandering both their own military sacrifices and those of their Ukrainian comrades – a sentiment reflected in their distinctly undiplomatic language.

“Trump is a coward, sucking Putin’s d---,” said Charles Carter, another US volunteer, who previously served with America’s 101st Airborne Division.

He said he regretted that Mr Trump had not been shot dead by the assassin whose bullet nicked his ear during a campaign appearance last July.

“The fact that the bullet missed his f---ing face by only an inch is a worldwide travesty.”’