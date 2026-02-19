Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Thomas A Braun RPh
Europe only allows 400 chemicals to be used in food processing and here in the USA Gras allows 10,000 chemicals to be added because the manufacture says that it is not a toxic amount. What they don’t say is that the multiple amount of trace toxins allowed under Gras create massive biological problems within the human body. That is the problem that has to be explained and stopped. Add to it the over prescribing of prescription drugs to seniors. It is a formula for ill health.!

Janet Hofbauer
Mr Kennedy let's get back to the whole process of livestock growing from baby without taking all blood out if it while in eutro. The food on the range not penned up being feed GMO or bioengineering food crops. That animal and the herd have a heart, soul, spirit. Honor it's life with proper handling similar to kosher or fafal processing with no vax or antibiotic in the last hour of life. Factory farming has no place anywhere regenerative farming nourish the soils with minerals it needs liquid nitrogen left over surplus from WWII wasn't used before then leave it alone filter the community water or it's unsafe with nitrogen runoff into the water supply. Let's rest and heal our country it's a beginning

