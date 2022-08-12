CDC admits COVID is over!! It's the vaccine, STUPID! COVID is done but is being kept ALIVE by dangerous non-neutralizing COVID gene injections that don't stop transmission, causes infection & variants
Case in point: today, CDC ended its Covid quarantine guidance for unvaccinated people exposed to the virus; CDC also dropped its recommendation to test people in schools who don’t have symptoms
It is the vaccine and the induced vaccinal antibodies that are causing the infections in the vaccinated and driving more and more infectious variants! CDC today basically admits it is over!
SOURCE:
CDC ends social distancing and contact quarantining Covid recommendations
Change in guidelines come as an estimated 95% of Americans ages 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity
Substack Alexander COVID News evidence-based medicine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
On to the next money laundering scheme!
I appreciate what you are doing Dr. but let's just ignore these people. Covid is now a mild cold. If it kills the vaxxed, sorry, we tried to warn you. Some of you listened and some of you called us "conspiracy theorists". Make your peace with God and hope for the best.
It is 100% over. Let's stop talking about it because it was a scam from day one and we can see with our own eyes that life is back to normal and almost no-one cares. If we keep talking about it, it lends it credibility. As 2nd Smartest Guy says in his Substack - DO NOT COMPLY
If people want to mask up and get fifth and sixth boosters against the common cold, let them. This was always an IQ test set by Social Darwinians. If some people are too stupid to see what is happening this late in the game, it's far too late to save them anyway.
The only people I see wearing masks now are morbidly obese people and Branch Covidians. Unless you have some genetic disorder, you did that to yourself (they always seem to have dozens of bottles of fizzy sugary drinks in their trolley so unlikely).
As for the Branch Covidians, they still believe the TV. I class that as a lack of critical thinking skills and sorry, you also deserve your Darwin Award.
Sorry, if you can't look after yourself and eat healthily, my freedom is not negotiable. You are 100% responsible for what goes into your mouth and also your brain.
For people who are genuinely immuno-compromised through no fault of their own....yeah, that sucks. Sorry.
Otherwise leave us all alone. If this was a cold/the flu in 2019 no-one would have cared. NO-ONE!