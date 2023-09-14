https://www.nytimes.com/2023/09/13/opinion/covid-booster-fall-2023.html

Cohen: ‘We have come a long way since the early days of 2020. Back then, I was the head of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services and working alongside Gov. Roy Cooper to navigate the uncertainty, the challenges and the fear around Covid-19. My extended family was in New York, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. I didn’t realize then that it would be over a year until I saw them in person again. All I wanted was for them to be safe.

Now, as I lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we are in such a different place — no federal mandates, no travel restrictions. With vaccines, testing and treatment, we are once again enjoying fun-filled family vacations and celebrating milestones together.

While we would all love to leave Covid-19 in the rearview mirror for good, the virus is still here. And it will probably always be with us. The good news is that we have the tools to help people avoid serious illness, hospitalization, death and long Covid symptoms. We can minimize the virus’s damage to our lives by using one of our most effective tools in combating the virus: updated Covid-19 vaccines.

As a doctor, a mother and the head of the C.D.C., I would not recommend anything to others that I wouldn’t recommend for my own family. My 9- and 11-year-old daughters, my husband, my parents and I will all be rolling up our sleeves to get our updated Covid-19 vaccines along with our flu shots soon. I hope you and the people you care about will do the same.’

Yet Cohen knows full well that the vaccine has failed (rapid waning of any vaccine-induced immunity) and is driving the vaccinated to become infected. It is non-sterilizing in that it does not stop infection, replication, transmission. It does not neutralize the virus. She knows full well that the vaccine is DOA and any new booster e.g. XBB.1.5, will not change things, in fact, the booster will make it worse.

Clearly, Cohen followed Walensky in terms of stupidity and lack of honesty to the public. I do not think however, that she has the gravitas Rochelle had in terms of the propensity to lie boldly to the public. Straight faced. Not even blinking.

Rochelle will forever retain that CDC Director title, ‘the liar-in-chief’ of CDC…but let us face it, being a credible technical scientist who understands data, can read the data, and is academically driven and intellectually capable, that is, not academically sloppy, is not the optimal descriptives of Cohen. In fact, she is the opposite and just plain dumb. I saw that in her earlier stints.

Cohen is an incompetent ding dong if I may use gentle words here. An example of someone with degress but is stupid. Kind of like Njoo and Tam and Sharma of Health Canada and PHAC of Canada who have approved the XBB.1.5 booster based on simply reviewing the failed FDA’s approach and unsubstantiated EUA.

She Cohen, clearly has no clue about original antigenic sin (OAS) and the impact of immune imprinting and fixation, a prejudice to the initial vaccine prime or pathogen exposure. As a vaccinated person, the initial injections you took primed the immune system and wired it such that your immune system will respond (with antibodies etc.) to the new challenge by recalling and churning out memory antibodies that were geared to fight the initial original Wuhan legacy variant, that is long gone. It does not exist. Even as you ‘update’ the booster with a new spike. Does not matter.

In fact, had the vaccine maker studied it or presented data, it will show that the XBB.1.5 booster spike will still respond to the legacy Wuhan variant spike way better (in fact mainly) than the existing circulating variants. In fact, she knows that the CDC and FDA played with data from the vaccine maker (Moderna) that was based on mice, 20 mice I believe, and NOT humans. That there was no suitable control, placebo group, and that the decisions were based on elevated antibody titers. Antibody surge is not a measure of immunity. She knows that all of this was a lie and fraud and that she and the CDC and FDA are misleading the public AGAIN, as was done by the CDC and FDA even before she arrived.

She knows that the COVID mRNA vaccines quickly became obsolete and did not sterilize the virus and that no mandate was ever needed. She knows that because the XBB.1.5 booster she is advocating for is MISMATCHED to the circulating sub-variants (coming dominance) e.g. EG.5 (ERIS), FL.1.5, BA.2.86 etc., that there will be viral immune escape, original antigenic sin, antibody dependent enhancement of infection and/or disease, and that the mismatch will cause the sub-optimal non-neutralizing antibodes to pressure the virus yet not eliminate it. Natural selection pressure will drive the emergence of new sub-variants. She knows this, a Grade 10 biology student can describe Natural selection pressure in this model, to her if it escapes her.

Overall, she is lying and does not care, IMO, about the health of the public and I am betting she will not give her child or husband the real booster vaccine, nor will she take it. I am betting it was not just in the Texas hospitals that fake vaccine cards were being distributed.

I am hoping that she comes around. For the sake of Americans and our children who under no condition, should get this booster. Note, across 3 years, no healthy child, not one, ZERO, got exposed to COVID in America, got infected and then got severely ill or died. Not one! I challenge any CDC official to debate me on this.

