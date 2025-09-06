A man-made lab pathogen akin to COVID but engineered to be lethal to cause real harms; they are prepared to kill people…to get their way in damaging Trump and RFK Jr. got to ensure that we work legally to out them and hang them once courts deal with them, and declares them guilty of causing deaths, and for all the wrongs too in COVID.

We got to stand with RFK Jr., to guard him, protect him. Help him succeed. He is balls to the wall as per Hill testimony today and so now they will up the ante.