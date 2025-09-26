Can you tell me which US health agency leader is that there above with their heads up their ass? I know you know who I am talking about.

This is the best description thus far of that ACIP meeting:

‘A two-day federal vaccine advisory meeting crammed with chaos, confusion, inept debate, bizarre comments, and a hot mic catching someone saying "you're an idiot," ended with an unexpected twist: The advisors unanimously voted—possibly unintentionally—to maintain broad access to COVID-19 vaccines.’

don’t you not have mRNA vaccine access? still? what has changed? NOTHING! they think we are morons and went lawyerly on us to come up with this new legal lawyer bullshit language (torturing the words to BS us) recommending shared decision making…yet this was always the case…it is not new…so these people take us for asses…

Kulldorff is the only person there I respect and he best resign from that laughing stock ACIP to maintain his credibility.

So they, ACIP, say they voted to end the universal recommendation for COVID-19 vaccination. what the hell does that mean? this is lawyer bullshit language. is the mRNA vaccine still on market? Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!! that is all we needed to know. we are still be fucked by HHS and FDA and CDC etc. all the leaders are fucking us. I told you these people are laughing at us.

how could these academically sloppy, intellectually lazy incompetent ding dong morons keep this mRNA vaccine on the market? so, you are saying it is dangerous and kills, yet Malone sits there? are you kidding me? You are saying it kills yet you say para ‘oh it’s ok, if you make the decision to take it and it kills you, it is your decision’…but what about your duty to keep something that is harmful out of the reach of the public?

is the mRNA vaccine still on tap (SPIKEVAX for 6-month-olds still on tap)? and I do not know how some idiot stackers can write about the ACIP’s recent clown car meeting as successful, it was a nightmare trainwreck, pure lunatics IMO…what a bunch of clowns…I prefer the prior ACIP…they made wrong guidance yet were qualified…these are making wrong guidance and are not qualified…being a buddy to RFK Jr. and having some media does not qualify you…ugh! what a disaster and embarrassment…

Read this crap:

‘ATLANTA — SEPTEMBER 19, 2025 — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) today unanimously recommended that vaccination for COVID-19 be determined by individual decision-making.

ACIP’s recommendation applies to all individuals six months and older. It includes an emphasis that the risk-benefit of vaccination in individuals under age 65 is most favorable for those who are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 and lowest for individuals who are not at an increased risk, according to the CDC list of COVID-19 risk factors.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.