Good old-fashioned Soviet-era propaganda! I know it well. Studied it. Radio Moscow, TASS, Pravda, I listened, watched and read all three, critical analysis, I may or may not have helped defend the US with my background in it
He says a whole lot of truths in that. Ugly truths that many awakened Americans know but don't get from domestic media. He highlights all of the lies and insults many of us here know our government and world governments are telling us. He tells us truths of a future many of us know is staring us in the face.
That's the art of good propaganda, rope in the target, primed and ready for the real objective. Which is the discrediting of capitalism and western freedoms. His message proclaims the end of capitalism is nigh, even abandoned by the elite and powerful because it's a known failed system, foretold by Marx and Stalin.
Marxists have said that for as long as they've been Marxists. They said it when I worked with it in during the Cold War. They said it a century ago. Wrong then. Wrong now.
The problem isn't capitalism. It's the crony version of capitalism that has been destroying this nation and the world's economies under the false pretense of capitalism. They don't support free markets, they stack the deck with government clout, bribes and corruption to eliminate competition and limit free markets. Regulate, regulate, regulate. Antitrust waiver, antitrust waiver, antitrust waiver. That's not capitalism. It's predatory crony capitalism, an economic system closer to socialism than capitalism.
This masterful propagandist ignores that fact, indicts the wrong system. Marxists never understand free market dynamics. After three centuries the concept of an Invisible Hand still escapes them. The ingenuity and creativity of truly free markets creates solutions and expands economic production capacity and prosperity by growing the size of the pie, not fighting over the size of a piece of an unchanging pie size. Free markets innovate, when mankind is allowed to bring their own unique gifts to solve the challenges we face. Without help from a bureaucrat, academic, CEO or politician. This propagandist is stuck in his failed paradigm. Connecting many dots to tell a story, but omitting critical points that results in telling a false truth, designed to steer western viewers into a mental trap that limits the paths forward to those of his choosing. Away from the path that made America and the world prosperous and free.
A skilled viewer of this type of propaganda will take in the information that has value in this while dismissing that which rings false.
Interesting lecture. Went a little fast reading subtitles, no time to stop and think “is that true?” Certainly Dr. Fursov’s assessment of the low intellectual bar of Western leadership strikes home. The destruction of the middle class by bankrupting small business is a reality but I’m not at all sure this is irreversible as shipping costs and energy consumption with drive local production and local ROA. In fact a comeback is both necessary and inevitable. Conclusions based on general principles sound good, but these are economic principles, not laws of physics. I believe he is right that Schwab will go to the dustbin and his reasons￼ are correct because the world is following the dialectic laid out that various writers proposed as fundamental truths that the elite have swallowed. Russia will be the wrench in his plans. But there are new truths the old thinkers were ignorant of. The key is preservation of our Constitution. The elites are only capable of linear thinking which spawns the various scenarios that come and go as described. Why? Because the elite, impaired in their own ways, follow the playbooks they believe in. Look at what a pathetic moron Gates is, but he imposes his stupidity on the planet through his vast wealth, and how enthralled all the other elitists are with it. They do not grasp nonlinear solutions that exist. There will be a new elite that is more a guide than an elite: an educated and capable underclass with no private jets but with a different vision...and we will win. IF we preserve our Constitution. Getting rid of the Medical shit is step #1, with protection of the human brain from conception onward at all cost as the driving principle. The idiots running our medical industry never heard of it. So they reproduce 1 out of 3 autistics. The jig is up.