Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Hazel's avatar
Hazel
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What is the original source for Charlie saying this? So what if he did? The things Iran does are not acts of war? The IRGC is running Iran now. This is not the Girl Scouts. They are radical jihads that must be stopped. They think nothing of slaughtering their own people and they surely would have no problem earning extra virgins for wiping out Israel or anyone else.

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