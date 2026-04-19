Charlie Kirk: "I am very against the bombing of Iran nuclear facilities, it is an act of war and if you go to war with Iran it will bring your country down, a catastrophic mistake, our own borders
matter more than borders of a foreign nation, our leaders are internationally obsessed and must start prioritizing our own pressing problems at home, they are domestically ignorant'; your view?
Was he killed because of this, as it began to bubble? Your view?
Kirk: America first is not going out bombing Iran…
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What is the original source for Charlie saying this? So what if he did? The things Iran does are not acts of war? The IRGC is running Iran now. This is not the Girl Scouts. They are radical jihads that must be stopped. They think nothing of slaughtering their own people and they surely would have no problem earning extra virgins for wiping out Israel or anyone else.