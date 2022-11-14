Charlie Kirk on FOX NEWS: https://www.foxnews.com/video/5614615980001; we are unsure if link will work (as FOX too censors); watch Charlie Kirk explain on Lawrence Jones show stealing of votes
if link is not taken down, this is quite revealing at minute 3 or so...make no mistake, FOX is part of the problem; IF THIS GOES DOWN MEANS FOX IS CENSORING
SOURCE:
https://www.foxnews.com/video/5614615980001
Video won't work--you have to log in through your cable provider to watch.
I have read that Fox is “controlled opposition” bc they are after all owned by the bad guys!!