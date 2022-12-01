Chemaitelly et al.: "Long-term COVID-19 booster effectiveness by infection history and clinical vulnerability and immune imprinting"; protection against infection waned after the booster, and
eventually suggested an imprinting effect of compromised protection relative to the primary series." lay man terms it means booster failed on Pfizer & Moderna with Original antigenic sin dominating
Look at negative effectiveness months 7 and 8 onwards and the plunge, both mRNA vaccines.
‘Booster effectiveness relative to primary series was 41.1% (95% CI: 40.0-42.1%) against infection and 80.5% (95% CI: 55.7-91.4%) against severe, critical, or fatal COVID-19, over one-year follow-up after the booster. Among persons clinically vulnerable to severe COVID-19, effectiveness was 49.7% (95% CI: 47.8-51.6%) against infection and 84.2% (95% CI: 58.8-93.9%) against severe, critical, or fatal COVID-19. Effectiveness against infection was highest at 57.1% (95% CI: 55.9-58.3%) in the first month after the booster but waned thereafter and was modest at only 14.4% (95% CI: 7.3-20.9%) by the sixth month. In the seventh month and thereafter, coincident with BA.4/BA.5 and BA.2.75* subvariant incidence, effectiveness was progressively negative reaching -20.3% (95% CI: -55.0-29.0%) after one year of follow-up.’
Booster against Pfizer:
Booster against Moderna:
