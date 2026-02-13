Start McCullough here and what is your opinion? I know no one, no one, who has ever benefitted from chemotherapy…none. In fact, in each case, family or friend, supportive palliative home care if advanced, among loving people, would have been best. In all my own training, research, scientific background et al., I have never ever found where chemotherapy benefits anyone other than being costly and offering suffering. It is one of the greatest medical scams running decades now. The Cancer research medical treatment industry is a money-making scam. Preying on desperate people. The cancer chemotherapy all of the cancer treatment actually suffers the person and likely hastens death, kills the person. Never helps. Never did, it is a scam, like the annual flu shot that the HHS, CDC, NIH et al., Makary, RFK Jr. et al. still allows on US market, it is like the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine allowed on the US market, still, killing people, ineffective, yet not being withdrawn. '

Why? How could cancer drugs that show no survival benefit be allowed on the US market? Tell me that.

“Financial Incentives Favoring Expensive Chemotherapy

Doctors, cancer centers take cut of the revenue

How U.S. Cancer Centers Profit from Administering Chemotherapy

Start McCullough here:

Cancer treatment in the United States has evolved into a multibillion‑dollar industry where financial incentives deeply influence patient care. The cornerstone of this system is the “buy‑and‑bill” model, in which oncologists purchase chemotherapy drugs from manufacturers at a discount and then bill insurers or Medicare at a higher reimbursement rate. The margin—often 4–6% under Medicare Part B—directly profits the treating center. When applied to drugs that can cost tens of thousands of dollars per dose, this percentage translates into substantial revenue.

This arrangement creates a perverse financial incentive: physicians and cancer centers profit more from using costly, brand‑name chemotherapies than from older or less aggressive alternatives, even when clinical benefit is marginal. Studies published in Health Affairs and the New England Journal of Medicine have documented widespread overuse of high‑priced oncology drugs that yield limited survival advantage.

Federal rules such as the Medicare Modernization Act (2003) and Medicare Part B reimbursement formulas enable this system. The 2003 reform changed oncology reimbursement from “average wholesale price” to “average sales price + 6%”, which seemed modest but still ensured steady profit margins. For hospital‑based cancer centers, 340B drug‑discount program eligibility further multiplies revenue. Under 340B, hospitals can purchase drugs at up to a 50% discount while billing Medicare and private insurers the full rate, pocketing the difference.

Regulatory capture exacerbates the problem. The FDA and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) rarely challenge these reimbursements, in part due to lobbying by the pharmaceutical and hospital industries. As a result, cancer care financing rewards volume and expense, not efficacy or patient well‑being — transforming treatment decisions into financial transactions rather than medical judgments.” Financial Incentives Favoring Expensive Chemotherapy

