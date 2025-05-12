Roberts went on further by actually warning POTUS Trump:

“The judiciary is a co-equal branch of government, separate from the others, with the authority to interpret the Constitution as law and strike down, obviously, acts of Congress or acts of the president,” he said.

What is your opinion of these statements?

In addition, Roberts stated:

“Its job is to obviously decide cases, but in the course of that, check the excesses of Congress or of the executive, and that does require degree of independence,” Roberts added.

Roberts spoke on the ‘independence’ of the judiciary.

“In our Constitution, judges and the judiciary is a co-equal branch of government, separate from the others with the authority to interpret the Constitution as law and strike down, obviously, acts of Congress or acts of, of the president. and that innovation doesn’t work if it’s not the judiciary is not independent,” Roberts said.

WOW! Chief Justice Roberts Rebukes Trump AGAIN in Rare Public Appearance (VIDEO) | The Gateway Pundit | by Cristina Laila