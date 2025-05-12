Chief SCOTUS Justice Roberts defended judges & the judiciary and prior slammed Trump’s call for impeaching judges & here he rebukes POTUS Trump again! What is your view? Roberts: "“Well, I’ve already
spoken to that and, you know, impeachment is not how you register disagreement with decisions,” Roberts said in front of hundreds of judges and lawyers. “That’s what we’re there for, Roberts said.
Roberts went on further by actually warning POTUS Trump:
“The judiciary is a co-equal branch of government, separate from the others, with the authority to interpret the Constitution as law and strike down, obviously, acts of Congress or acts of the president,” he said.
What is your opinion of these statements?
In addition, Roberts stated:
“Its job is to obviously decide cases, but in the course of that, check the excesses of Congress or of the executive, and that does require degree of independence,” Roberts added.
Roberts spoke on the ‘independence’ of the judiciary.
“In our Constitution, judges and the judiciary is a co-equal branch of government, separate from the others with the authority to interpret the Constitution as law and strike down, obviously, acts of Congress or acts of, of the president. and that innovation doesn’t work if it’s not the judiciary is not independent,” Roberts said.
If the rules would be just respected…
A refreshing reading:
So the rulers forgot the rules of immigration in the United states, and are trying to rename ILLEGAL. And they tend to rename pandemics, vaccines…
A corrupted judiciary that protects traitors is a coequal branch of the crime cartel. #DrainTheSwamp