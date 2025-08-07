travelers returning from high-risk areas. No deaths have been reported. ‘According to the CDC, chikungunya was rarely detected in American travelers before 2006. But between 2006 and 2013, the US logged around 30 imported cases a year, all in people who had recently visited affected regions in Asia, Africa or the Indian Ocean.

Firstly, calm down! Media is already hyping this but step back and turn it off. No need to panic.

CDC may be prudent here in warning but must also calm down in its language:

CDC warns travelers about chikungunya cases in China as global infections hit 240,000

‘U.S. health officials are cautioning travelers about a mosquito-borne illness being transmitted in parts of Asia, South America, Africa and the Indian Ocean.

Across the globe, the chikungunya virus has sparked 240,000 cases and 90 deaths in 2025, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The virus, which is infecting people through bites from Aedes mosquitoes, has been spreading in China’s Guangdong province this summer. Health officials reported the area has seen over 7,000 confirmed cases since June.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this month issued a travel notice for the Guangdon province in China, encouraging travelers to practice enhanced precautions. The agency issued the same notices for other countries where outbreaks have been reported, including Bolivia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mayotte, Réunion, Somalia and Sri Lanka.’

As to the United States, in 2014, a total of 2,799 cases were reported - including 12 that were locally acquired - in states and territories such as Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, making it the country's worst year on record for the virus.

Though rarely fatal, chikungunya can cause a range of symptoms, most notably a sudden onset of fever and intense joint pain. Other common effects include muscle aches, headache, nausea, fatigue and skin rash.’

‘The acute phase of illness typically resolves within one to two weeks, but joint pain may linger for weeks, months or even years in some cases.’

Is this a case of panic fear-porn? At this stage I say YES! We take a watchful waiting approach. Moderation and common sense always.

‘Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a virus that spreads through mosquito bites principally from infected areas, travel to where the mosquito is endemic and can spread it by biting one infected person then biting another uninfected person etc. Most people develop symptoms like a fever and joint pain within three to seven days of getting bitten. Treatment focuses on managing symptoms. Most people feel better within one week.’

Pandemic fears explode as virus rips through China...



Xi imposes horror Covid-era rules...

‘There is no antiviral treatment for chikungunya, but symptoms can be managed with rest, plenty of fluids, and pain relief such as acetaminophen.’

‘What is chikungunya?

Chikungunya (CHIKV) is a virus that spreads to people through mosquito bites — specifically, through the Aedes aegypti mosquito and Aedes albopictus mosquito. Chikungunya infection happens when a mosquito with the virus bites a person. The virus doesn’t spread from person to person through bodily contact or saliva, although blood transmission may be possible.

The virus causes symptoms like fever and joint pain, which can become severe. The name chikungunya means “bent over” due to the joint pain the illness is known to cause. There’s no medication to treat chikungunya. Treatment focuses on managing your symptoms. Most people recover from the illness in about one week, but some have lasting joint pain.

People traveling to areas with active chikungunya transmission should be overly cautious about avoiding mosquito bites. It’s especially important to avoid getting more mosquito bites for about one week once you have the virus. This is because an uninfected mosquito could bite you and become infected, further spreading the virus.’

___

