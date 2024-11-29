In the vain of law and order, Trump 2.0 needs to assign a group or Task Force on investigating and acting upon sex trafficking of minors; it is a rampant problem ending in devastating tragedies and the perpetrators need to be found and brought to justice. Many times, they hide in plain sight, as they occupy senior societal status, elites, high social wealth, in our government like congresspersons, senators, judges, MPs, leaders of nations. Priests of all religions. The institutional settings that house minors need to be investigated as well and audited for abuse, mistreatment, and exploitation of minors who come into their charge seeking refuge.

REAL safe protected refuge, do NOT let them be abused in the very places and homes who take them in, and at the hands of the system and so called ‘helpers’…

It is mind blowing and so painful that the places who take them in place them at risk too…many in these places are rapists and pedophiles themselves.

orphans, foster kids, are victims often at the so-called handlers who ‘care’ for them…no so. we as a society, as people, here and globally must do the right thing…these vulnerable people suffer and this we must dig inside for that gracious mercy, that humanity…we are not animals, base animals in the wild.

we are to be our brothers and sisters’ keepers.

I am touching a difficult topic but we have to.

I am counting on Trump 2.0 to rise to this challenge to help vulnerable at-risk women, young girls, infants, boys, girls…

It is catastrophic that in the very places you think they are safe in, is where they are abused too and more…

we as people and as a society have serious work to do…

I have faith in Trump 2.0.

___

