China and Russia to hold naval drills; should we be concerned with China & Russia (and India) tightening up this way? The BRICS? Iran I think is part of this...BRICS have emerged powerful & US must be
cautious, Trump must be cautious, as a unified China, Russia, India et al. is too much for USA to handle militarily & so we are indeed in perilous delicate dangerous times; these folk not playing for
second place.
China and Russia to hold annual joint naval drills
‘The Chinese and Russian navies will hold joint exercises in the waters and airspace off China’s eastern coast this coming week.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In a statement on Sunday, the Chinese Ministry of Defence said the annual drills off the major port of Qingdao would be followed by joint maritime patrols in unspecified areas of the Pacific Ocean.
Separately, Russian state media reported that a cruiser, a corvette, a diesel-electric submarine and a rescue vessel from Russia’s Pacific Fleet had arrived in Qingdao for the drills that are set to run from Monday to July 13.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
And still the Greatest Enemy we face all reside in Washington DC. The Demons inside the Beltway. No Great Power is going to confront the US head on until they can be assured of a non-nuclear response. imho
The world is uniting against us and all the awfulness we have been and represent.
Even as we reached the 250th, this country as it is at present, is sliding into the abyss. And I don't know when, but bye bye dollar. The powers that shouldn't be have destroyed it and keep at it even now.
Thank you!