second place.

China and Russia to hold annual joint naval drills

‘The Chinese and Russian navies will hold joint exercises in the waters and airspace off China’s eastern coast this coming week.

In a statement on Sunday, the Chinese Ministry of Defence said the annual drills off the major port of Qingdao would be followed by joint maritime patrols in unspecified areas of the Pacific Ocean.

Separately, Russian state media reported that a cruiser, a corvette, a diesel-electric submarine and a rescue vessel from Russia’s Pacific Fleet had arrived in Qingdao for the drills that are set to run from Monday to July 13.’