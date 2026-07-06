Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Scooter Pettus's avatar
Scooter Pettus
8mEdited

And still the Greatest Enemy we face all reside in Washington DC. The Demons inside the Beltway. No Great Power is going to confront the US head on until they can be assured of a non-nuclear response. imho

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
8m

The world is uniting against us and all the awfulness we have been and represent.

Even as we reached the 250th, this country as it is at present, is sliding into the abyss. And I don't know when, but bye bye dollar. The powers that shouldn't be have destroyed it and keep at it even now.

Thank you!

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