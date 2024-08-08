China CCP and 'Mogadishu' Tampon Tim Walz, we must investigate his ties (background) to CCP China, one of the Chinese police stations (unofficial) are in Minnesota; Peter Schweizer (GAI) raises URGENT
questions on Tim Walz's ties to China; Tim Walz is now picked as Kamala Harris VP of America; he seemed to go full CCP China in his Minnesota response to COVID, snitch hotlines, jail
he has Americans snitching and placed in jail…
Peter Schweizer (GAI) (I know him, what a serious smart, patriot, honest broker) is a serious investigator and where he has found smoke, there is always fire…we need this examined fully! We cannot have an agent of China, even at arms-length, near US government at highest levels, though, there are some democrats and Republicans in congress and Senate who may have already breached that.
‘Suspected Chinese spy reportedly slept with, courted US officials to gain intel’
Peter:
I can only imagine the dubious photos and videos the CCP has on Walz as they and the rest of the so-called "elites" use him as the dancing puppet he is. He is turning out to be the BEST thing for the American people on Kamala's ticket. I'd like to know about his personal payment structure with CPS in MN, too.
Wasn't there already a dalliance, with someone named Fang-Fang?