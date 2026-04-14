Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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Iran has emerged much stronger from the bombing of it, Israel has gained nothing, USA has gained nothing but expended our missiles and interceptors and lost many planes and many soldiers...we gained nothing. that is the reality...we lost. I can face it, I want Trump to withdraw now, declare victory, throw a party for yourself, but bring our troops home now safe, we cannot win this...unless we nuke Iran and we cannot, we are taking the world to an economic depression and may draw China and Russia to Iran's side big time. then its a real war...and we cannot win. cannot. take the off-ramp POTUS Trump, you were devastatingly misled and will need to repair this, especially our alliances. globally. drunkard Hegseth et al. fucked you. you made one of the greatest if not the greatest foreign policy blunders in history, maybe this is the worst. by any nation. by USA for sure and you as POTUS. beat Bush's WMD Iraq fraud.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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do not mess with my daddy, China, you liable to get fucked up! Bigly!

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