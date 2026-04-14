China flips daddy Trump (aka Jesus Trump praise be to Allah) the bird, tells Trump fuck off as they blow Iranian port blockade; China fronting Trump, let us see is Xi's stones larger than daddy's??
daddy's? CHINA has brazenly breezed past Donald Trump’s Strait of Hormuz blockade – with its US-sanctioned tanker passing by American warships unchallenged. The US Navy’s blockade of the vital trade
route began yesterday, as Trump looks to pressure Iran’s top brass into accepting his nuclear demands.’
China best don’t mess with our daddy Trump for he may well drop a tomahawk or two up in their assess. ;-) do you people know who daddy Trump is? even Jesus has to take a number and line up to kiss the ring now! you best do not mess!
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ha ha ha
Don’t mess with my daddy China, slow your role, you may get fucked up by Trump! He is biting wind right now, even the Pope fears him!
Thank you POTUS Trump for putting the fear of Jesus into these peoples!
Did I tell you there will not be enough whiskey (if Hegseth does not buy it all up and word is Trump’s White House gone and bought up all the speed and xanax and other drugs to cope…what? I got to look into this for clarification as we cannot have stoned out people making policy decisions for already they are inept incompetent FOX news people, dumb as door knobs) or rum or weed this summer to get by…we will need to get high to cope with the insanity of our governments and the madness…the killings of innocent peoples etc. bombing here and there….we need to check out of reality to cope! even the Vatican may need to guard its walls and invest in some Patriot THAADS from intruders and some drones…maybe its very own golden dome…thus hopefully daddy Trump and the Pope can also resolve their divorce asap ;-)
‘But today China’s Rich Starry tanker – which has been sanctioned by America since 2023 for dealing with Iran – passed through the waterway in what appeared to be a challenge to Trump.
…sailed by a US fleet which would have had the capability to halt the sanctioned ship.
It departed from a UAE port with 250,000 barrels of methanol on board and satellite data showing it on its way to the strait led to speculation that an almighty naval clash could be on the cards.’
‘The president (Trump) has threatened to blow Iranian-linked vessels skyhigh if they “come anywhere close” to the blockade, adding they will employ “the same system of kill” used against drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean Sea.’
Trump’s naval blockade crumbles after Iran-linked vessels breach barricade: report
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Iran has emerged much stronger from the bombing of it, Israel has gained nothing, USA has gained nothing but expended our missiles and interceptors and lost many planes and many soldiers...we gained nothing. that is the reality...we lost. I can face it, I want Trump to withdraw now, declare victory, throw a party for yourself, but bring our troops home now safe, we cannot win this...unless we nuke Iran and we cannot, we are taking the world to an economic depression and may draw China and Russia to Iran's side big time. then its a real war...and we cannot win. cannot. take the off-ramp POTUS Trump, you were devastatingly misled and will need to repair this, especially our alliances. globally. drunkard Hegseth et al. fucked you. you made one of the greatest if not the greatest foreign policy blunders in history, maybe this is the worst. by any nation. by USA for sure and you as POTUS. beat Bush's WMD Iraq fraud.
do not mess with my daddy, China, you liable to get fucked up! Bigly!