route began yesterday, as Trump looks to pressure Iran’s top brass into accepting his nuclear demands.’

China best don’t mess with our daddy Trump for he may well drop a tomahawk or two up in their assess. ;-) do you people know who daddy Trump is? even Jesus has to take a number and line up to kiss the ring now! you best do not mess!

ha ha ha

Don’t mess with my daddy China, slow your role, you may get fucked up by Trump! He is biting wind right now, even the Pope fears him!

Thank you POTUS Trump for putting the fear of Jesus into these peoples!

Did I tell you there will not be enough whiskey (if Hegseth does not buy it all up and word is Trump’s White House gone and bought up all the speed and xanax and other drugs to cope…what? I got to look into this for clarification as we cannot have stoned out people making policy decisions for already they are inept incompetent FOX news people, dumb as door knobs) or rum or weed this summer to get by…we will need to get high to cope with the insanity of our governments and the madness…the killings of innocent peoples etc. bombing here and there….we need to check out of reality to cope! even the Vatican may need to guard its walls and invest in some Patriot THAADS from intruders and some drones…maybe its very own golden dome…thus hopefully daddy Trump and the Pope can also resolve their divorce asap ;-)

‘But today China’s Rich Starry tanker – which has been sanctioned by America since 2023 for dealing with Iran – passed through the waterway in what appeared to be a challenge to Trump.

…sailed by a US fleet which would have had the capability to halt the sanctioned ship.

It departed from a UAE port with 250,000 barrels of methanol on board and satellite data showing it on its way to the strait led to speculation that an almighty naval clash could be on the cards.’

‘The president (Trump) has threatened to blow Iranian-linked vessels skyhigh if they “come anywhere close” to the blockade, adding they will employ “the same system of kill” used against drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean Sea.’

Trump’s naval blockade crumbles after Iran-linked vessels breach barricade: report