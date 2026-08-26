miles away…’ as the dry-drunk drinks.
all this while we gone and fuck ourselves up burning through critical munitions in a failed Iran war…interceptors et al. all down. Patriots down.
America remains the greatest nation but the policies and actions at present are catastrophic failures locally and internationally.
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‘China has taken the hypersonic missile race to another level.
Beijing has developed a new manoeuvrable type of air-to-air warhead capable of avoiding interception and hitting aerial targets thousands of miles away. The warhead, known as a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) sits on a ballistic missile fired high into the upper atmosphere, detaches, and then glides towards its target at more than five times the speed of sound, all while making sharp, unpredictable manoeuvres.
For now, China is the only known country with this joint technology.
In practical terms, this would allow China to launch the missile from the air and it could be used to target support and command and control aircraft located further away from live combat.
While attack jets and drones could fly closer to the conflict zone, other aircraft such as flying command posts, refuelling tankers and electronic warfare aircraft, which are used to jam enemy radar, would remain closer to US bases.’ With China’s new air-to-air HGV, these aircraft could be targeted, which would deal a significant blow to Washington’s aerial operation.
This could be critical to an offensive against the US if the two countries were to go to war over Taiwan.’
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2026/08/25/china-new-hypersonic-missile-puts-america-on-notice/
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Need to be careful about PRC's cognitive warfare lies and propaganda! USN recently announced USA's AIM-424 LRAAM (Malice) that outclasses anything that PRC currently has, so, in PRC's traditional CCP mindset, it *must* announce something to counter, or else face self-ascribed "humiliation" on the world stage. Hence this purported HGV AAM "announcement."
Has anyone ever actually verified that any of PRC's purported HGVs actually function as claimed? Exactly how can an HGV go after after a fast-maneuvering jet fighter, when the HGV's outer surface will be a "sheet" of plasma gas that prevents sensors from functioning effectively, while flying hypersonically? How does that HGV receive its terminal phase guidance?
Note that using an HGV against slow-moving targets such as AWACS and aerial refueling tankers, will be a colossal waste of money, since those slow movers can already be easily shot down using conventional AAMs!
Until credible verification has been made about the actual existence and performance of PRC's claimed HGV AAM, no one should "panic" over PRC's S.O.P. on such claims.
The erosion of our military and economy may be planned. Parts of the Deep State have been transferring tech and resources to our enemies for decades. If you read Dr.Antony Sutton's books you'd agree that BOTH Soviets and Nazis were our benficiaries as 'the best enemies money can buy.' Later through RON BROWN'S BODY we learned the Clintons and a weapons seller were transferring missile tech to China.
On discovery by Congress the Clintons killed 36 people to crash Secretary Brown's plane in Croatia.