Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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KFSV's avatar
KFSV
26m

Need to be careful about PRC's cognitive warfare lies and propaganda! USN recently announced USA's AIM-424 LRAAM (Malice) that outclasses anything that PRC currently has, so, in PRC's traditional CCP mindset, it *must* announce something to counter, or else face self-ascribed "humiliation" on the world stage. Hence this purported HGV AAM "announcement."

Has anyone ever actually verified that any of PRC's purported HGVs actually function as claimed? Exactly how can an HGV go after after a fast-maneuvering jet fighter, when the HGV's outer surface will be a "sheet" of plasma gas that prevents sensors from functioning effectively, while flying hypersonically? How does that HGV receive its terminal phase guidance?

Note that using an HGV against slow-moving targets such as AWACS and aerial refueling tankers, will be a colossal waste of money, since those slow movers can already be easily shot down using conventional AAMs!

Until credible verification has been made about the actual existence and performance of PRC's claimed HGV AAM, no one should "panic" over PRC's S.O.P. on such claims.

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Peter hart's avatar
Peter hart
1h

The erosion of our military and economy may be planned. Parts of the Deep State have been transferring tech and resources to our enemies for decades. If you read Dr.Antony Sutton's books you'd agree that BOTH Soviets and Nazis were our benficiaries as 'the best enemies money can buy.' Later through RON BROWN'S BODY we learned the Clintons and a weapons seller were transferring missile tech to China.

On discovery by Congress the Clintons killed 36 people to crash Secretary Brown's plane in Croatia.

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