miles away…’ as the dry-drunk drinks.

all this while we gone and fuck ourselves up burning through critical munitions in a failed Iran war…interceptors et al. all down. Patriots down.

America remains the greatest nation but the policies and actions at present are catastrophic failures locally and internationally.

‘China has taken the hypersonic missile race to another level.

Beijing has developed a new manoeuvrable type of air-to-air warhead capable of avoiding interception and hitting aerial targets thousands of miles away. The warhead, known as a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) sits on a ballistic missile fired high into the upper atmosphere, detaches, and then glides towards its target at more than five times the speed of sound, all while making sharp, unpredictable manoeuvres.

For now, China is the only known country with this joint technology.

In practical terms, this would allow China to launch the missile from the air and it could be used to target support and command and control aircraft located further away from live combat.

While attack jets and drones could fly closer to the conflict zone, other aircraft such as flying command posts, refuelling tankers and electronic warfare aircraft, which are used to jam enemy radar, would remain closer to US bases.’ With China’s new air-to-air HGV, these aircraft could be targeted, which would deal a significant blow to Washington’s aerial operation.

This could be critical to an offensive against the US if the two countries were to go to war over Taiwan.’

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2026/08/25/china-new-hypersonic-missile-puts-america-on-notice/