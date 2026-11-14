Is Lockheed et al., these US military contractors really fCUking us the nation, up the ass, sideways, just stealing trillions $$$ with no value added? we saw that the stealth is NOT really stealth as Iran hit our F-35 5th generation advanced fighter. how?

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Lockheed, look at this:

so will China rule the seas in short time? can we sit back? I argue time to stand up! focus. understand. respond. build up, cost-effective, efficient, new type of deterrents and warfare. and do not give contracts to Trump’s sons, let them focus on slot machines. where their skills are. bring the real big boys with their own teeth to the table please.

Lady on the right is nutty though…just wanted to slip that in…makes no sense when she speaks.

Long live POTUS Trump, I want him in last 2 years to right this, to set US posture good…to respond to this. for the next 50 years.

can he? I think so. he just needs to forget the meme coins and bitcoin and buildings to himself and signs to himself etc. and the crooks around him and focus on the good he can do, and has done, but forget and derailed, I trust in him. I think he can do real good. He can rewrite and tweak his legacy. In his hands.

Focus Mr. POTUS, focus! love the guy! Change this statement Mr. President, we are counting on you, bring the America we knew, BACK! We are depending on you!

Voters fear the America they’ve known is slipping away. On that, the left and right agree

The U.S. Once Dominated the World’s Oceans. China’s Xi is Changing That.

A colossus in shipbuilding, China is undertaking one of the largest peacetime naval buildups in modern history

‘SINGAPORE—In 1998, a shadowy entertainment company based in the gambling hub of Macau made an unusual purchase: an aircraft carrier. Called the Varyag, it was originally ordered for the Soviet Union, but was left to rust unfinished in a Ukrainian shipyard. Its Chinese buyers said they wanted to turn their $20 million acquisition into a floating casino.



That turned out to be a ruse. China, whose inexperienced navy had never built or operated a carrier, decided to make an experiment of the Varyag. It took 15 years to transform the deteriorating, stripped-down hulk into a functioning vessel and figure out how to fly planes from it. Some naval analysts mocked the effort back then.



Today, China has three aircraft carriers, with a fourth on its way that Western experts believe will be nuclear-powered. They’re part of the world’s largest navy, which now has a battle force of more than 400 ships and submarines, according to official U.S. numbers seen by The Wall Street Journal. That means China’s fleet is around 35% larger than the American Navy by hull count.

It is one of the largest peacetime naval buildups in modern history.’