Is Lockheed et al., these US military contractors really fCUking us the nation, up the ass, sideways, just stealing trillions $$$ with no value added? we saw that the stealth is NOT really stealth as Iran hit our F-35 5th generation advanced fighter. how?
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Lockheed, look at this:
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so will China rule the seas in short time? can we sit back? I argue time to stand up! focus. understand. respond. build up, cost-effective, efficient, new type of deterrents and warfare. and do not give contracts to Trump’s sons, let them focus on slot machines. where their skills are. bring the real big boys with their own teeth to the table please.
Lady on the right is nutty though…just wanted to slip that in…makes no sense when she speaks.
Long live POTUS Trump, I want him in last 2 years to right this, to set US posture good…to respond to this. for the next 50 years.
can he? I think so. he just needs to forget the meme coins and bitcoin and buildings to himself and signs to himself etc. and the crooks around him and focus on the good he can do, and has done, but forget and derailed, I trust in him. I think he can do real good. He can rewrite and tweak his legacy. In his hands.
Focus Mr. POTUS, focus! love the guy! Change this statement Mr. President, we are counting on you, bring the America we knew, BACK! We are depending on you!
Voters fear the America they’ve known is slipping away. On that, the left and right agree
The U.S. Once Dominated the World’s Oceans. China’s Xi is Changing That.
A colossus in shipbuilding, China is undertaking one of the largest peacetime naval buildups in modern history
‘SINGAPORE—In 1998, a shadowy entertainment company based in the gambling hub of Macau made an unusual purchase: an aircraft carrier. Called the Varyag, it was originally ordered for the Soviet Union, but was left to rust unfinished in a Ukrainian shipyard. Its Chinese buyers said they wanted to turn their $20 million acquisition into a floating casino.
That turned out to be a ruse. China, whose inexperienced navy had never built or operated a carrier, decided to make an experiment of the Varyag. It took 15 years to transform the deteriorating, stripped-down hulk into a functioning vessel and figure out how to fly planes from it. Some naval analysts mocked the effort back then.
Today, China has three aircraft carriers, with a fourth on its way that Western experts believe will be nuclear-powered. They’re part of the world’s largest navy, which now has a battle force of more than 400 ships and submarines, according to official U.S. numbers seen by The Wall Street Journal. That means China’s fleet is around 35% larger than the American Navy by hull count.
It is one of the largest peacetime naval buildups in modern history.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
U.S. vs. CHINA NAVAL POWER — Full Outline (No Details Omitted)
🔵 = blue (U.S. advantage)
🔴 = red (China advantage / warning)
🟡 = amber (caution / nuance)
🟢 = green (neutral / factual note)
1. Tonnage & Fleet Size
🔵 The U.S. Navy displaces roughly 8.3 million tonnes total fleet tonnage against China's 3.2 million — a 2.5-to-1 lead.
🔵 The U.S. tonnage lead is driven overwhelmingly by its eleven nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, each around 100,000 tons.
🔵 In combat-fleet tonnage specifically: U.S. 3.11 million tons vs. China 1.44 million tons.
🔴 China leads in raw hull count: 234 warships vs. U.S. 219.
🟡 China's commercial shipbuilding capacity is approximately 230 times that of the United States, meaning the tonnage gap is narrowing.
🔵 In 2026, the U.S. still holds the weight advantage by a wide margin.
2. Weapons: Quantity & Quality
🔵 VLS cells: U.S. surface combatants carry roughly 8,400–9,900 vertical launch system cells; China has ~4,200–4,900.
🔵 Missile quality: The U.S. fields more advanced and combat-proven missiles — SM-6, Tomahawk, LRASM, and Tomahawk Block V.
🔵 Nuclear arsenal: U.S. ~5,177 warheads vs. China ~620.
🔵 Destroyers: U.S. 73 (Arleigh Burke class) vs. China 42 (35 Type 052D, 6 Type 052C, ~10 older).
🔵 Cruisers: U.S. 15 (Ticonderoga) vs. China 8 (Type 055).
🔴 China's Type 055 cruisers are arguably the most advanced surface combatants in the world by some measures (112 VLS cells, integrated sensing), but they are outnumbered and outmatched in aggregate firepower.
3. Battle Experience
🔵 The U.S. Navy has been in continuous combat since 1941 — Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, and ongoing operations.
🔵 Its last engagement was literally captured on someone's iPhone.
🟢 Precision note: The U.S. did fight in WWI (1917–1918), but a 23-year gap separated it from WWII (1941). No U.S. Navy ship fired a shot in anger between 1918 and 1941. The U.S. was not in continuous combat since WWI — the unbroken record begins in 1941, making it 85 years of continuous combat to date.
🔴 China's last combat was the 1979 invasion of Vietnam — widely considered a fiasco that cost approximately 30,000 Chinese casualties in a single month.
🔴 That is 47 years without a shot fired.
🟡 No Chinese carrier has ever operated in wartime.
🟡 No Chinese ship has fired a surface-to-surface missile in combat.
🔵 U.S. Marine Commandant Gen. Eric Smith: "Our last combat was captured on somebody's iPhone 14. The Chinese' last combat was captured on oil and canvas."
4. Carrier-to-Carrier Comparison
U.S. Navy China (PLAN)
Carriers 11 (all nuclear-powered) 3 (all conventional)
Classes Nimitz / Ford Liaoning, Shandong, Fujian
Displacement ~100,000 tons each 60,000–80,000 tons
Catapults 4 per carrier (44 total) 3 on Fujian only; ski-jump on older two
Aircraft per carrier 65–75 40–50
Carrier air wings 9 ~3
AEW (early warning) aircraft E-2D on every carrier KJ-600 on Fujian only
Combat carrier experience 80+ years Zero
🔵 Former U.S. Navy captains estimate the Fujian's operational capability at roughly 60 percent of a Nimitz-class carrier.
🔵 The gap is generational — eleven nuclear carriers with 9 air wings vs. three conventional carriers with ~3 air wings.
5. Surface Combatants & Logistics
🟢 No battleships exist in either fleet — both retired them decades ago.
🔵 U.S. operates 15 Ticonderoga-class cruisers and 3 Zumwalt-class ships alongside its 73 Arleigh Burke destroyers.
🔴 China has 8 Type 055s and 42 destroyers.
🔵 U.S. logistics: 126 Military Sealift Command ships and a global network of dozens of overseas bases, enabling it to sustain carrier strike groups in any ocean for months.
🔴 China logistics: 167 support ships (higher count) but only 1 overseas base (Djibouti), and its logistics capability beyond the Second Island Chain remains largely untested.
🔵 U.S. logistics is the single biggest structural advantage the U.S. holds.
6. Doctrine & Tactics
🔵 U.S. — Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO): Disperse sensors and weapons across many smaller, networked platforms (ships, submarines, drones, LUSVs) to make the fleet harder to target while massing fires at a chosen moment. A sea-control doctrine. Battle-tested across decades.
🔴 China — A2/AD (Anti-Access/Area Denial): Use land-based missiles, submarines, mines, and drones to deny the U.S. Navy access to the Western Pacific. A sea-denial doctrine. Never tested against a peer adversary in a real conflict.
🟡 The critical asymmetry: U.S. tactics have been refined through live combat; Chinese A2/AD remains a theoretical construct unproven under pressure.
7. Alliances & Battle Groups
🔵 U.S. has six formal treaty allies in the Indo-Pacific: Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand.
🔵 Plus security partners: India, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Taiwan.
🔴 China has one ally: North Korea, which has negligible naval power.
🔵 Japan (JMSDF) adds: 4 cruisers, 34 destroyers, 10 frigates, 4 helicopter carriers (2 launching F-35s).
🔵 South Korea adds: 3 cruisers, 6 destroyers, 16 frigates, 5 corvettes.
🔵 If Japan and South Korea fight alongside the U.S., China loses its numerical advantage entirely.
🔵 The U.S. "latticework" provides forward bases, intelligence sharing, and combined-force multipliers that China simply does not have.
8. New Anti-Ship Missiles (2025–2026)
🔵 LRASM C-1 (~200–300 nm) — operational; 200 missiles bought FY26, 177 more FY27 (~$907M).
🔵 LRASM C-3 (~1,000 miles, nearly double C-1 range) — flight tests completed June 2026; EOC Q4 FY26.
🔵 Maritime Strike Tomahawk (1,000+ miles) — deployed on destroyers Sept 2025; submarines early 2026; up to 1,302 missiles procured.
🔵 SM-6 anti-ship mode (~280 nm, Mach 3.5) — demonstrated a kill at Talisman Sabre 25.
🔵 NMESIS (~115 miles, ground-based, Marine Corps) — forward-deployed to Batan Island, Philippines and Yonaguni, Japan (~60 miles from Taiwan).
🔵 Quicksink (JDAM variant) — tested 2025; described as "game-changing" by the Air Force Research Laboratory.
🔵 Army PrSM Increment 4 (~620 miles) — fast-tracked for the Indo-Pacific.
🔵 June 2026: B-2 fired LRASM live at a target in the Philippine Sea (Valiant Shield 26).
🔵 July 2026: RIMPAC SINKEX — allied forces sank two ships using LRASM, NSM, and submarine torpedoes.
9. Hypersonic Weapons (2025–2026)
🔵 The U.S. is accelerating hypersonic procurement across all services, closing a gap China held since 2019.
🔵 ARRW (AGM-183A) — boost-glide, Mach 7+; nearly cancelled in 2023 but revived in FY26; $694 million production contract awarded to Lockheed Martin (Sept 29, 2026).
🔵 ARRW is planned for the B-52H and B-1B bombers.
🔵 B-1B carriage publicly shown for the first time on April 30, 2026.
🔵 B-1B fleet life extended to 2037 (was slated for retirement by 2030) specifically to carry ARRW.
🔵 Each B-1B carries 6 LAM pylons, each capable of holding a 5,000+ lb weapon like ARRW.
🔵 FY27 budget: $345.7M for ARRW Increment 2 + new Air-Launched Ballistic Missile. Total planned investment: $1.7 billion through 2030.
🔵 HACM (AHM-4) — scramjet, ~Mach 5+; designed specifically for the F-15E/F-15EX Strike Eagle.
🔵 First release from an Australian test range: October 5, 2026.
🔵 HACM also planned for F/A-18E/F, F-35A, and P-8A (Australian variants).
🔵 Total HACM procurement: $3.028 billion through FY2031; initial operational fielding FY2027; FY27 budget $404 million for first production lot.
🟡 Navy HALO (air-launched anti-ship hypersonic) was cancelled April 2025 for cost.
🔵 Navy is proceeding with MACE as its primary hypersonic strike munition — 353 rounds procured, EOC 2027.
🔵 OASuW 2.0 is being restructured as HALO's affordable successor — Northrop Grumman confirmed work is ongoing.
🟡 SM-6 Block IB (hypersonic variant) placed in "strategic pause" but not cancelled.
🟡 Army's Dark Eagle (ground-based LRHW) is still 3+ years late as of Oct 2026; first battery activated Dec 2025; full fielding still pending; trained with Dark Eagle during Valiant Shield 2026 (June).
🔴 China's counter: YJ-20 anti-ship ballistic missile (revealed Sept 2025).
🔵 The U.S. now has a more diverse, multi-service, and forward-deployed hypersonic and anti-ship portfolio than at any point since the Cold War.
10. Bottom Line
🔵 The U.S. Navy is more formidable across every major dimension — weapons capacity, carrier power, combat experience, logistics reach, and alliances.
🔴 China's real advantages: raw hull count (234 vs. 219), shipbuilding speed (~230× U.S. commercial capacity), and home-field advantage in the Western Pacific.
🟡 Those advantages are genuine but not yet sufficient to overcome the U.S. edge in quality, experience, and partnership networks.
🟡 The gap is narrowing, but as of 2026 the United States still holds a decisive lead.
November 14, 2026. Publicly available estimates.
Legend:
🔵 U.S. advantage / key fact
🔴 China advantage / warning
🟡 Caution / nuance
🟢 Neutral / factual note
Very worrying!
https://youtu.be/nvPFzFddIzE
https://www.unbekoming.com/p/the-human-instability-principle
https://mises.org/mises-wire/paradox-digital-security-when-surveillance-creates-insecurity-it-claims-solve