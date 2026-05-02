Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
26m

China has been sucessfully dismantling the USA via Congressional control for decades.

China doesnt need a kinetic war with the USA in order to destroy the USA.

China has enough fucktard politicians on its payroll to do the job... and the job is getting done unfirtunately.

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Lee Wilson's avatar
Lee Wilson
1h

Tofu country.

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