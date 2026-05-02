“We may not want to admit it in the US and the Trump administration but: “

“Epic Fury (Iran war) offers some sobering lessons, Sklenka noted. While the U.S. is able to pour forces into theater via uncontested skies and largely uncontested seas, Iran was still able to inflict a great deal of pain on America and its allies during the fighting. And, it still is, economically through an

. A fight with China would be far worse, Sklenka cautioned.”