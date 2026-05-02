China is NOT a peer militarily! US Marine General in charge of the Marines said they are an EQUAL "There is no threat that looms larger than the People’s Republic of China,” Sklenka said during the
2026 Modern Day Marine Expo in Washington, D.C. “Don’t listen to this garbage about them being a near peer. They’re a peer because they rival us in nearly every single measure of national influence.”
“We may not want to admit it in the US and the Trump administration but: “China is America’s Military Equal Now And In Any Future Fight, Marine General Warns
Faced with the rapidly growing China threat, the U.S. has to start hardening its bases now, said Marine Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka.”
The Iran was has shown the limits today of America’s military power and the weaknesses. It is shocking.
“Epic Fury (Iran war) offers some sobering lessons, Sklenka noted. While the U.S. is able to pour forces into theater via uncontested skies and largely uncontested seas, Iran was still able to inflict a great deal of pain on America and its allies during the fighting. And, it still is, economically through an ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A fight with China would be far worse, Sklenka cautioned.” https://www.twz.com/sea/china-is-americas-military-equal-now-and-in-any-future-fight-marine-general-warns
‘Epic Fury offers some sobering lessons, Sklenka noted. While the U.S. is able to pour forces into theater via uncontested skies and largely uncontested seas, Iran was still able to inflict a great deal of pain on America and its allies during the fighting. And, it still is, economically through an ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A fight with China would be far worse, Sklenka cautioned.’
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China has been sucessfully dismantling the USA via Congressional control for decades.
China doesnt need a kinetic war with the USA in order to destroy the USA.
China has enough fucktard politicians on its payroll to do the job... and the job is getting done unfirtunately.
Tofu country.