“May 12, 2023: According to the NIH clinical trial database, Chinese biotech $44 billion dollar giant, Fosun Pharma, conducted the initial Pfizer/BioNTech Phase-1 human safety trials in 144 civilians in China. After Fosun Pharma completed their clinical evaluation of the safety of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines for human use, China banned Pfizer's mRNA lipid nanoparticle technology for use in Chinese citizens.

That’s worth repeating.”

Oh my Lord, you just cannot make this kind of shit up!

Karen Kingston must get credit, support her.