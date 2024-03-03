China told Pfizer to phuck off with the Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman mRNA gene vaccine yet FDA approved for America? What did China know about the Malone mRNA technology?
Fosun Pharma Conducted Human Safety Trials for Pfizer's mRNA Vaccines in China. How did China Respond to the Data? On completing Pfizer's initial mRNA human safety trials, China banned Pfizer's shot!
“May 12, 2023: According to the NIH clinical trial database, Chinese biotech $44 billion dollar giant, Fosun Pharma, conducted the initial Pfizer/BioNTech Phase-1 human safety trials in 144 civilians in China. After Fosun Pharma completed their clinical evaluation of the safety of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines for human use, China banned Pfizer's mRNA lipid nanoparticle technology for use in Chinese citizens.
That’s worth repeating.”
Oh my Lord, you just cannot make this kind of shit up!
Karen Kingston must get credit, support her.
China supplied the genomic footprint of a the so called “virus” to start with… so they knew what it consisted of… venom peptides .. synthetic proteins.. both toxic to the human body.. why would they take something they “engineered” to depopulate the western world?.. We trusted our leaders .. who trusted the WHO.. which is run by China .. it started with China… and it ends with China…
I wonder how many of those 144 Chinese people in the study died. It must have been bad for China to ban it.
But here, the FDA is part of the criminal syndicate, in the pocket of Big Pharma.