capable of releasing 100 kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the same time. The Jiu Tan was developed by Shaanxi Unmanned Equipment Technology and was first unveiled at the Zhuhai air show, the largest in the country, in November.

The vehicle has a 25-metre wingspan and can fly for 12 hours, with a maximum range of 7,000 kilometres (4,350 miles). It has a take-off weight of 16 tons and a transporting capacity of six tons, which could be used to carry anything from surveillance technology to ammunition.

However, the most noteworthy part of the new aircraft is its ability to launch large quantities of drones at once, making it difficult for a defender to respond. Video footage released by state media replicates what this could look like.

Drone swarms can be hugely beneficial for intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance, which would be important in the event of an escalation in conflict between China and Taiwan.’

The aircraft can also carry cruise missiles and medium-range air-to-air missiles, such as the PL-12E.

Its ability to reach high altitudes means it would be harder to detect from ground-based radar systems and could fly above many of the defence systems operational around the world.’

