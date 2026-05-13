Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
2m

Remind me again of President Xi's term limit years?

Remind me again of POTUS Trump term limit in years?

Remind me again of how many more terms President Xi can serve?

Remind me again of how many more terms POTUS Trump can serve?

Xi is 72

Trump will be 80.

Xi will likely be around until at least 90 (2034).

By 2034 the USA will have gone through the first term of the next administration.

By then Trump will likely be dead.

He who plays the long game holds all the cards.

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
12m

Time to revive Motown.

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